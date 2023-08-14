Next month of October, in the United States Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc will face the 100th race weekend with Ferrari, the following weekend (in Mexico) the number of Grands Prix contested with the Scuderia will also be in three figures.

The path begins to be long, but there is always a feeling of incompleteness in the story between Leclerc and Ferrari. Charles has entered the hearts of the fans as well as the small and coveted club of Formula 1 top drivers, but that dream cherished for three months last year is still far away.

In the chat with Motorsport.com, Leclerc stressed several times that he loves Ferrari, the goal of reaching the top of the world at the wheel of a red remains a priority. The ball is in the hands of John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna and Frederic Vasseur, who will have to put a convincing project on the table in the medium and long term. For the rest, Leclerc now has big shoulders, he knows how to handle media pressure, as well as relate to his teammate. And at the bottom of the drawer there is also another dream, not a priority for now, but perhaps intended to come true sooner than expected.

Let’s start again from last February 14, or from the presentation of the SF-23. A great day in Maranello, lots of fans, lots of optimism. How hard was it when you realized that the results would not be in line with expectations?

“Last winter the motivation was very high. Last year we finished second in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships and, at that point, you only have one goal to aim for, which is to become world champions. But already in the first race weekend, in Bahrain, we understood that we were in a difficult situation, and after the second Grand Prix we definitively took note of the scenario”.

“You have to know how to accept it, and I personally think I did, it was a bit like reliving 2020, even three years ago we immediately understood that the results would not have been in line with expectations. These are difficult moments, and in these cases the most important aspect becomes having a clear direction to work on, because it is very easy to lose your way. When you find yourself in these situations it is never for a single reason, I believe up to multiple factors each of which leads in the wrong direction, you need to identify these critical issues and address them one at a time, without questioning everything”.

“Compared to 2020 I had a better feeling, I am convinced that we are working in the right direction and everyone is rowing in the same direction. Obviously our rivals are also making progress, so it’s not easy to get back, but our aim is still to get back to the top as quickly as possible.”

Did having to deal with a fast car in qualifying and much less in the race make things more difficult? From the outside, it immediately seemed like a complex problem…

“Honestly, we found ourselves in a strange situation. In qualifying we expressed ourselves well, but in the race we struggled a lot, all with the same single-seater. Race after race we have identified the areas where we need to focus our efforts to improve the situation, especially with regard to race pace, and now the direction is very clear. We know it takes time, in Formula 1 nothing changes from one day to the next, but we have made some steps forward and we will have to make more, because the road to getting Red Bull back is still long”.

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com Journalist and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

What are your goals for the second half of the season?

“I think the realistic goal we want to try to achieve is to be the strongest team after Red Bull, and at the same time try to close the gap. Then, if we talk about 2024, there is no doubt that in the mind of the whole team the goal is to return to the top and fight against Red Bull, a target that realistically, and I say this as a personal opinion, before the end of the ‘year we will not be able to achieve. The most realistic goal will be to finish the season ahead of McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes”.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have branded a season that without their domination would have been incredibly balanced, with constant changes in front. What is your opinion on a supremacy that actually sees only one driver ahead of everyone else?

“I think Max is a great rider, but at the same time there are many who can’t explain such a wide margin between him and Checo. Personally I think it’s impossible to read the situation well from the outside, only within the team they know exactly everything. At times the margin between Max and Checo was higher than I would have expected, but on the other hand Verstappen is an incredible rider and it’s probably very difficult to be alongside him. But, I repeat, I don’t have the complete vision of the situation”.

Ferrari is a team constantly under the media spotlight, sometimes it rains a lot of criticism and there is great pressure from the fans who often see their expectations disappointed. How do you handle these aspects and how have you seen Fred deal with the situation?

“We have created a real bubble within which we are not influenced too much by what happens outside, and it is a really positive aspect. I think Fred understood right away that in the past the media weighed a little on the team, and one of the goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year was precisely to protect ourselves from this scenario, and I must say that we made some progress. I see a positive change, then there are always difficult moments to manage, but I think this applies to everyone in the paddock, it’s true that Ferrari is always a little more in the spotlight, but it’s an aspect that we need to know how to deal with”.

Several drivers have underlined how the work on this generation of single-seaters is more difficult, meaning the compromises necessary for the set-up. From your point of view, was it a real radical change compared to 2021?

“Yes, in the last 10-15 years up to 2021 the cars have behaved more or less in the same way, while since last season we are dealing with a very different philosophy that the teams are still discovering. There is still ample room for improvement, these single-seaters are much more sensitive to all changes than their predecessors, it’s easy to go from a good balance to a bad one with a small change, and that’s why we’re often seeing unpredictable swings.”

How are relations with Carlos progressing? In the first half of the season we heard from several team radios that hinted at some tension…

“I’m quite active on social media, I’ve heard and read what has been said, and I think it’s all been a bit out of proportion to the reality of things. I have an excellent relationship with Carlos, outside the car we know how to work together, and I can say that we get along well also because we share different interests. At the same time, there is also a lot of competitiveness between us, after all we are in Formula 1, I personally love the sport because there is competition and it is fantastic that it is like this. What has sometimes been heard on the radio is something that is part of being competitive, and we both are, we want to get the absolute best possible result and I find all of this normal. Then, we’re both Ferrari drivers, and we know we’re probably in the spotlight more often than others, but that’s okay. What matters is that we have a good relationship within the team and work towards the same goals”.

Another hot topic is about your future…

“I have always loved Ferrari, and it has always been my dream to be where I am today. It’s clear that no one in the team is happy with the situation we’re in, but I feel at home here. I can’t add much because there hasn’t been a negotiation yet, apart from a few jokes”.

But have you given yourself a date when you will have to start doing it?

“We had other priorities, and we probably still have them, we’re just focusing on what’s really important, which is getting back to being competitive as quickly as possible.”

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com Journalist and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

We know you love this team, but at the same time every rider loves to win. If you have opportunities to get to the second goal faster, will you evaluate them?

“I think every driver considers all the different options, but in my case the first dream is to become world champion with Ferrari, I want it more than anything, so if there is the slightest chance that it could happen, I will have no doubts and I will push to stay where I am.”

Next year, 24 Grands Prix await you. Is this right or do you think there are too many?

“I hope that’s the maximum limit, not one more! Part of me understands, it’s not easy if you put yourself in Formula 1’s shoes, we have a sport that is experiencing an explosion of interest, and that’s fantastic. At the same time, I’m afraid it could all become a bit… too much, and I’m not saying this from the point of view of the riders, because we still have a beautiful and privileged life. The problem arises if we evaluate the position of the mechanics, engineers or logistics personnel, there is a part of the personnel working on the racing fields who arrive on the track three days before us and leave again two days after the Grand Prix. I am happy every time I get in the car, but at the same time I believe that every race weekend should be something unique, and if we race every weekend we will end up losing that special feeling you get on the eve of a Grand Prix.”

There is some discontent in the paddock regarding the weight of the cars. And there is talk of a further increase starting from 2026. Are you also among those who hope one day to drive lighter cars?

“I arrived in Formula 1 in 2018 and the cars were already quite heavy. I’ve never had the chance to drive a single-seater from 2008/2009, but last year I had the chance to race the Ferrari F2004 in Abu Dhabi, and even though I took to the track with 50 kg of fuel, the difference compared to the today’s cars I’ve heard a lot. I don’t like heavy cars because they are less agile and in low speed corners this aspect comes out a lot. But at the same time, the sensations we have today in the corners at medium-high speeds are incredible, we have an unthinkable aerodynamic load compared to 12 or 13 years ago. It’s a matter of balance, but I’m sure I don’t want to further increase the weight we have now.”

Formula 1 has transformed dramatically in the last four or five years with the growth of social media and the exposure of Netflix, the drivers are once again the big stars. How did you experience this transformation and being in the spotlight every day?

“I’m not going to lie, I think the first year or two is a pleasant feeling. As a child, I dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver behind the wheel of a Ferrari, and I believe that being recognized for what you have done is also part of the dream. And when it first happens you’re like, ‘Okay, that’s great!’ because you finally get recognition for the hard work you’ve put in your career.”

“Then you get to a point where you like it a little less, and maybe you start wishing you had some privacy, to have moments where no one knows who you are and what you’re doing, like when, for example, there are people who buzz you from the front door. But in the end it’s also part of our job, if I put everything on the balance there are so many positive sides linked to what I do that it always leads to a positive balance”.

This year you attended the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Would you like to be at the start of that race one day, perhaps paired with your brother Arthur?

“Oh yes, yes. I’ve thought about it many times, and it’s something that I will definitely want to do one day, together with Arthur and Antonio (Fuoco) one of my best friends, we grew up together, and then he’s already training for that day. We will see when it will be possible, we will have to combine all our plans because we compete in different categories, but that day will come”.