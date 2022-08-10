In the next Belgian Grand Prix, a stage that will reopen the business after the summer break, Pierre Gasly will celebrate his 100th race in Formula 1. Five years have passed since 1 October 2017, the date of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which saw Gasly debut in Toro Rosso in place of Daniil Kvyat. Pierre’s has been an intense five years, with great disappointments and unforgettable days, from the relegation he had to collect from Red Bull in 2019 to the sensational victory at Monza in 2020 with the AlphaTauri. Strong emotions, which tempered a 26-year-old boy who is increasingly becoming one of the milestones in the panorama of reference drivers in Formula 1.

There are so many levels of rewards a rider can get, from stage wins to the overall standings, through to pay and stability, but there is also another important thermometer, and that is reputation in the paddock. And on this front Gasly in 2022 collected important clues, because despite a contractual condition that sees him still linked to Red Bull until the end of 2023, he was able to see a lot of interest in him, even from teams that at the moment occupy better positions than the AlphaTauri in the constructors’ classification.

At the moment, however, neither Franz Tost nor Helmut Marko want to give up on Gasly, and they have confirmed this even after the forced return to the Alpine market. Pierre remains where he is, too precious for AlphaTauri’s 2023 and also important in his reserve role should one of the two Red Bull drivers be unable to take to the track. In the long run we will see, but in spite of a not easy 2022 for the team from Faenza, Gasly can look to the future with great serenity.

Pierre, this year after 13 races you have a quarter of the points you had last season. How can we explain it? What are the reasons?

“So how can we explain? I think it’s very simple, there are two reasons. The first is linked to the loss of competitiveness in qualifying, a front on which we were doing very, very well last year. I was constantly in Q3, in Q1 I only needed one set of tires to pass the cut, and this is the first reason that affected us this season, that is, we are not competitive enough in qualifying and this makes the races uphill. The second is linked to the step forward made by our direct rivals, such as Alfa Romeo, Alpine, and even Haas. Last year we were playing for the top positions among the mid-ranking teams, I don’t know how many times I qualified alongside Charles (Leclerc)… “.

You were often side by side in the third or fourth row….

“He was like my teammate… always P6 and P5. This year the situation is very different, and in addition to not being very competitive we have had several problems with the car, even stupid things, like the bottom that breaks in the pre-grid laps or during the race, then contacts, accidents, mechanical problems, problems with the brakes, even a problem with the time trial in Monaco that made me miss the finish line for a second, many small things that however affect the balance sheets for the weekend. Sometimes we could have brought home some points, but if you start from the rear you always risk a lot at the first corner, you expose yourself to unexpected events, and this aspect has repercussions in the general classification. Even with this year’s car, which is not as good as last season’s, we could have gotten about fifteen points more than we have, but we have been fooled by a lot of unforeseen events ”.

What is your driving feeling compared to last year? You also had several ups and downs in the early part of 2022.

“There is a lot of difference … as far as we’re concerned we know we lack downforce. On tracks with slow-speed corners, such as Munich and Baku, it is better. Baku was our best weekend because on that track there are no corners in fourth gear, they are all in second or third gear, and for us this is the perfect scenario, the one in which we do well. If you look at Monaco, in the second sector, where there are only low speed corners, we were always in the top five. As soon as there is a curve at high or medium speed, the problems begin, because for us it means sliding. Either the front is too weak and you have too much understeer or the car simply slips, I mean that the four wheels are slipping … ”.

Does this have an impact on tire management?

“Yes, because when you slip you damage the rubber. Sometimes I can do it one lap relying on the grip of the new tire, but after five laps I slide more and more, and this in the race means that you see your opponents taking off. It’s a bit frustrating because last year we had a fantastic season as AlphaTauri, and I was very optimistic ahead of 2022 considering the regulation change and the budget cap, but … well, it was a lot worse than it was. we expected “.

Despite the less than ideal scenario, this year you have received a lot of appreciation from the driver market. Market that, curiously, shouldn’t have included you since you’ve had a contract for 2023 for a long time.

“It was fun to see because my situation with Red Bull is clear, meaning I still have a year on my contract with them. I think there have been so many rumors around my name because Red Bull had not yet clearly announced what was planned with me, at least so I think ”.

In the end, they announced a pilot who had already been announced …

“Yes, (Pierre laughs…) Because there were so many rumors, I also talked about it with Helmut (Marko), because beyond the contracts in force, we always see each other every year to talk about the future. And he was very clear in telling me that they wanted to keep me in AlphaTauri. Once I got Perez they wanted me to stay where I am, and we will carry on until my contract expires, and next year will be my 10th as a Red Bull driver, unbelievable. After? We will see what happens ”.

But there is something different about your status among the insiders. For the first time this year your name has been linked to McLaren as well as to Mercedes. It seems your reputation in the paddock has definitely changed for the better.

“I’m glad to hear it. You know, after just one season of Formula 1 I was promoted to Red Bull, and in that moment they gave me a great opportunity because they saw my potential. If I think about it now, after five years in Formula 1, I am a decidedly more complete driver. I have a lot more experience, I am more efficient at working with the team, I know exactly what I want from the car, and my feedback is much clearer. We grow and learn ”.

Do you feel ready for a top team …

“Yes, now I am much more complete, I think I have shown that with a mid-ranking car I was able to grow and achieve good results, and with all the respect I have for AlphaTauri, there will always be a gap with a top team. We can reach a podium, even a victory we have shown that it is not impossible, there was a one percent chance and we did it. Last year I think it was a very consistent season, and that’s what I wanted to show, which is that I am able to always be there, in qualifying and in the race, able to bring points to the team. And it was the most successful year as a driver in AlphaTauri, and I think it was important to prove it, since I returned to this team, we have put together a series of incredible races, days to remember ”.

In Baku you had a very nice weekend but also a difficult one due to porpoising. Do you think that the intervention of the FIA ​​was a necessary step?

“Yes, I think so. Baku was the worst of all the circuits we raced on, even if for me it wasn’t just a matter of pure porpoising. Our car has to be extremely low to be competitive and there are many, many bumps on that track. It was really hard on my back, to the point that after the weekend I had to do an MRI to check that everything was okay with the vertebrae. In our case this problem is definitely linked to the type of track “.

Now the second part of the season awaits you. What is your realistic goal in the remaining nine races?

“I am already working towards 2023. I know I will be with AlphaTauri until November 2023, so what I do now is something that will come in handy for next year as well. I’m not saying that this year we have to give up on aiming for important results, but I am aware that every small step, every feedback I can give, every direction in which I am pushing the team, will affect next year’s car. “

“That’s why I’m seeing it in this perspective, as a rider you always give your best, but it is undeniable that when you are fighting for the podium, it is more fun than when you do it for fifteenth position. Now we are in a transition period, last year was great, this year is much more difficult, but it is in these moments that there is a need to be united, and I try to do everything I can in my role, I keep the team together, I want and we want to go on and go back to where we were last year ”.