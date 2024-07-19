Going back a few months, at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Formula 1 faced a topic that could not be underestimated, that of temperatures. With the GP held in October, despite being at night, temperatures during the race never dropped below 31°C, making an already very demanding track on a physical level even more difficult given the many fast corners.

This led to several drivers suffering problems during the Grand Prix: Logan Sargeant decided to retire due to the intense physical effort, Esteban Ocon vomited in his helmet and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin driver was taken to the medical centre after the race after briefly losing consciousness.

After these incidents, the FIA ​​promised to take concrete action to find ways to make cockpits cooler. Now the Federation is experimenting with installing a simplified climate control system in the cockpits of cars, as Motorsport.com can reveal.

This step, in reality, follows other corrections already taken since the beginning of the year. The Federation has in fact also included the consultation of its medical commission to understand how to proceed, for example by adding to the regulation the possibility of adding a second air intake in the upper part of the chassis, in order to improve the air flow arriving at the driver in the cockpit.

The additional grip on the frame to cool the riders in the hottest GPs Picture of: George Piola

However, the governing body is continuing to look for new solutions: starting from the next Dutch GP, an experimental system studied by the FIA ​​will be fitted to a car to test a method of direct cooling towards the cockpit.

Unlike a standard air conditioning unit, however, the system is arranged in several smaller structures around the cockpit and surrounding bodywork to channel cooled air towards the driver, Motorsport.com has learned. The Zandvoort experiment will be followed by further testing over the coming weekends, and if the formula proves successful, the FIA ​​will then make the system mandatory on all cars.

However, the Federation will ask teams to install the device only if conditions require it. For example, teams already have to install different headrest protections depending on the ambient temperature: depending on the heat, the type of sponge used also changes, so that it can best adapt to external conditions.

In a statement provided exclusively to Motorsport.com, the FIA ​​confirmed that work is underway to make the cockpits of the cars more comfortable in terms of temperature: “In response to the extreme temperatures experienced at last year’s Qatar GP, the FIA ​​and all F1 teams immediately began research into how to improve the ventilation and cooling of the drivers in such conditions.”

The additional air intake on the Mercedes W15 Picture of: George Piola

“Since then, the technical regulations have been updated to allow the introduction of a passive vent on the top of the cockpit to improve ventilation, which teams are strongly encouraged to use.”

“These joint research activities have advanced and focused on the development of an active cooling system to be installed in F1 cars in extreme conditions. Initial tests are planned in Zandvoort and at upcoming races.”

“If these tests are successful, the FIA ​​will mandate the installation of this active cooling system on Formula 1 cars in the future, for when there is a high risk of excessive heat.”

Excessive heat is a hot topic for this weekend’s Hungarian GP, ​​which is set to be the hottest race of the season, not forgetting that with it being a tight track with lots of medium-speed corners, there is little opportunity for either driver or car to get fresh air, especially during the race. This is why teams have been seen opening up the passive vent at the top of the chassis, to allow more air into the cockpit.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

“Furthermore, teams will be authorised to take exceptional measures to cool the drivers’ equipment and the cockpit as much as possible before sessions,” the FIA ​​added.

Teams will be allowed to remove the driver’s seat and other cockpit parts to cool them before use in sessions, Motorsport.com understands, something currently prohibited by F1 rules.