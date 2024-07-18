The FIA’s position has been clear so far: it has let the teams “play” on flexible wings since the flaps have always passed the static tests required by the regulations. Now the International Federation has decided to intervene to evaluate whether it should be the case to review the issue that in recent weeks has sparked many discussions among the teams for increasingly exasperated solutions.

It has emerged that thanks to the programmed flexibility of the front wing it is possible to find the aerodynamic balance of the ground effect single-seaters, which are very difficult to balance. In the paddock there are those who wonder what the threshold is allowed in the design of flexible wings

In the days leading up to the Hungarian trip, the FIA ​​sent teams a new technical directive specifying that in free practice for the Belgian GP scheduled for Spa-Francorchamps next week, some selected teams will have to mount video cameras to record the behaviour of their front wings.

McLaren MCL38: Front wing flex to be checked at Spa Photo by: Erik Junius

Motorsport.com has learned that Nikolas Tombazis has written to teams informing them that the governing body will be fitting wireless cameras in addition to the planned ones for the two free practice sessions in Belgium.

The position of these cameras has been well specified by the FIA ​​to record the flexions and rotations of the adhesive “crosshairs” which will serve as reference points and which must be 20 mm wide, of a single colour which contrasts with the bodywork.

The references will be applied to the side bulkheads and flaps as well as to the nose of the car, in order to record all possible movements, while from FP3 the cars will be able to return to their usual configuration.

Collecting the data will allow the FIA ​​to better understand how the front wings of the selected teams work, allowing them to evaluate whether it is necessary to make changes to the regulations.

To prevent teams from evading controls by fitting specific wings when the cameras are on, the FIA ​​has asked that these remain fitted for more than 50% of the timed laps in a session, unless there are circumstances of force majeure (in the event of an accident or interruption of the session).

The International Federation, therefore, wants to collect indisputable data to make assessments: if very different values ​​were to be discovered, it is not excluded that a measure could be triggered that leads to changing the rules. From when? From next year or from the resumption of the championship after the summer break? It was at Spa-Francorchamps in 2022 that the TD036 changed the rules on the flexion of the pads and from that moment on some single-seaters like the Ferrari lost part of their competitiveness. Who is the Sword of Damocles hanging over this time?