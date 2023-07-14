In his London office, the CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, is called daily to mediate between technical, organizational and financial issues. In his role, success lies in being able to indicate a direction that does not create critical issues, trying to capture new markets by winking at the ‘green’ and, obviously, aiming to increase a turnover from which the whole world drinks of F1.

“I am and remain a great fan of this sport, I don’t like it when they point me to an unscrupulous manager”, reiterates Domenicali, who in this interview granted to Motorsport.com talks about the present and future of Formula 1, revealing new aspects that we will see in the short and medium term.

From regulations to formats, from Verstappen to the budget cap, from the petrol war to Brad Pitt’s new film, passing through the engines of the future that Domenicali imagines different from those in use today. “Stefàno”, as the Anglo-Saxons call him, talked about everything, without filters.

We have seen the calendar for next season with 24 Grands Prix. Will this be the standard in the future?

“I think it’s a number of races that balances the demand at the moment, which is very high, with the needs of the personnel who have to travel around the world. The challenge we are pursuing is to have the best logistics possible, it being understood that we are a world championship, so travel is essential. It is not easy to put together a calendar, but we are working to meet everyone’s needs by looking for the most efficient solution possible”.

Stefano Domenicali with Elon Musk, Greg Maffei and Christian Horner in the Red Bull box Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, you have not announced where the sprint races will be in 2024…

“There will be six ‘sprints’, I think we will announce them in September because we still have one meeting of the Formula 1 Commission scheduled for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix. There is a proposal I would like to make, in line with the concept of the Grand Slam: a driver who should win the two poles and the two races over the weekend will have to be given something more, which well represents the company sportswoman who did”.

Is there a risk that the changes to the race weekend format could create some confusion in the public?

“We have analyzed this point. I think the risk is more related to loyal spectators, who have their own liturgies, rather than to new fans, who are much more open to change. However, there are no big news on the ‘format’ front, we want to stabilize the six weekends with the sprint race and respect the habits of long-standing enthusiasts”.

Stefano Domenicali with Max Verstappen Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

We are witnessing a season in which there is a rider who dominates from an absolute superiority. What does this situation mean from your point of view?

“Due premise: Max is fully deserving of the success he is enjoying, you have to take your hat off. Obviously I don’t deny that I’d like to see championships with a comparison drawn up to the last lap of the last race, like in 2021, but without the Abu Dhabi controversy. At the same time, for the new fans we have acquired, it is important to have icons who become representative of the sport on an ongoing basis. For example, if you talk to me about tennis, a sport of which I’m not an expert or a regular spectator, I can think of the names of great champions who may no longer be active today. The riders that characterize an era help to have fixed points for the new generations, then, I repeat, I hope that soon we will be able to see more teams and more riders able to contend for world titles right up to the last race”.

The stability of the regulation led in 2021 to a world championship with an epic duel. Are you a little scared by the idea that in 2026 we will start again from a blank sheet? Is there a risk that a team or an engineer could start a cycle like Mercedes did in 2014?

“There will be an important intersection of variables. I think the budget cap system will bring the teams ever closer together. Then, it is true that a regulation will come into force, and there will be new variables introduced for many different reasons that made sense at the time they were conceived. For example, when we announced sustainable petrols there was a need to find a compromise between the manufacturers, then it’s clear that if you do a retrospective analysis and we would have made certain choices differently. What is important to do today is to try to combine the regulations of the new Power Unit with the guidelines of the new generation of single-seaters. It must still remain a Formula 1 car”.

Do you mean the weight issue?

“Yes, it is a very important topic. Over the years the weight of single-seaters has increased, obviously no one questions what has been done on the safety front, but there has also been the development of new technologies and the consequent adoption of batteries, an aspect that has had an impact on the front of weight”.

“As Formula 1 we have to ask ourselves what we can accelerate in terms of development, and here the issue of sustainable fuels is fundamental. The perception and the market demonstrates it on this front are changing, and I think we made an excellent choice when we were the first to decide to take this path”.

“We don’t want to wage technological wars against full electric mobility, it is a technology that will have its own market, but we believe that Formula 1 can accelerate the possibility of having sustainable petrol at the right price, and this will be a great help for mobility in the sense absolute, including commercial, aeronautical, and that which includes the fleet of cars currently circulating in the world which are approximately one and a half billion. It is a very important challenge for Formula 1, and I am sure it will also help to consolidate the vision of all the teams.”

One of the first steps taken by Liberty Media when it acquired the commercial rights of Formula 1 was the opening up to the social world. Sometimes, however, fierce criticism is triggered on these platforms, on some occasions even too much. Is the balance always positive?

“Yes, absolutely, I always have to think with a positive approach. Social media are very broad platforms and it’s up to us to try to guide the enthusiast towards what is true versus what is not, but the overall balance is always positive”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, battling with Sergio Perez, Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

You will soon celebrate your third year at the wheel of Formula 1. Since you held this position, have there been any comments you didn’t like, something you didn’t expect?

“I have lived many experiences in my professional career, and I honestly say no. I felt great trust and great credibility, we made several new decisions for Formula 1, one of the latest is the one relating to the film we are hosting in the paddock. Someone thought I was Americanizing everything, perhaps there will be those who thought they are no longer passionate about this sport, but that’s not the case, anyone who knows me knows it”.

What will this film give to Formula 1?

“It will open up new channels for us that we’ve never had all over the world, we were talking about before when we opened up to social media, or when we kicked off Netflix’s ‘Drive to survive’ series. Now we know what these openings have brought us, and the film is another step to grow the sport.

“We want there to be more and more enthusiasts, and the drivers, engineers and all the professionals of the future will come from that tank. You feed the tank in only one way, with interest, and we work to make it grow all over the world”.

If we talk about ‘commercial’, was the Netflix one or the 2021 season more powerful?

“I think Netflix has had a very important effect in areas of the world where Formula 1 was not known. The 2021 season was incredible for reawakening fans who may have drifted away a bit”.

Has the speed of growth of Formula 1 caught the FIA ​​off guard?

“Formula 1 is an FIA championship, and growth must be equally from us, from the teams and obviously also from the International Federation. The issues that deserve consideration have increased, as have the issues and decisions on which the credibility of our sport is measured”.

“We are a family, it’s not ‘us’ and ‘them’, we have to be constructive and help each other, we need to take a step forward on all fronts, including a strong sporting credibility, vice versa would be a problem”.

Is the simplification of the rules, with the aim of making everything more understandable also to the public, a theme on the table?

“At the beginning of this season we gave a mandate to have a proposal by the end of the year which points to a restructuring and simplification of the regulation. There is a group at work for this goal, the mistake that must be avoided is to try to standardize everything that can happen, it is impossible and becomes unmanageable. We are all aware that we need to simplify”.

Will the renewal of the Concorde agreement be a headache?

“The conditions for looking beyond 2025 in the name of stability are all there. There is no anxiety, we are in a mechanism that works. Porto, for example, the value of the teams, in the period 2009/2010 there were teams that changed hands at the price of 1 pound, today we are talking about a billion and up, it has really changed a lot in just a few years. We know that the platform works, so there is no rush, we know that the goal is to stabilize the platform in the long term”.

One last consideration on the teams. Will we see an eleventh team or will the current ten teams remain?

“There is an ongoing process by the FIA ​​and will share its contents soon. I have long maintained that the assessment must be made starting from the fact that today we have ten teams that are of great value. Net of potential exceptional cases of new teams able to bring great added value to Formula 1, I believe that the current platform made up of ten teams will also be fine in the long term”.