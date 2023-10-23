Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) excluded from the United States GP due to excessive pad wear. The regulation allows the consumption of 1 mm per 10 mm of thickness. Consumption was not recorded in the front part, that of the splitter, but behind, near the elbow of the diffuser. The seven-time world champion saw a second place vanish, while the Monegasque lost a disappointing sixth. It is reasonable to think that the two teams will not present any appeal to the decision of the board of sports commissioners, but when they were heard on the facts they were keen to demonstrate that there was no attempt to be clever, but a banal mistake.

Photo by: Ferrari Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks to engineer Togninalli about Austin’s exclusion

It is right, therefore, to wrap up the fool and treasure it for the future, highlighting an underlining that could seem like an excuse: both in Mercedes and in Ferrari, they were keen to highlight good faith by removing the doubt that there may have been an attempt of cleverness to improve performance. And to support this thesis they brought up the fact that parc fermé starts after just one free practice session, followed by two qualifying sessions and the Sprint race, limiting the time needed to carry out all the checks carefully.

A very different situation from that recorded in the 1994 Belgian GP when Michael Schumacher was excluded from the classification due to the very worn board under his Benetton B194 in the front splitter area: the German had won the Spa-Francorchamps race, but had been excluded because consumption had gone well beyond tolerances. That was the first episode since the adoption of the plank to revolutionize a ranking.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here is the panel of the Benetton B194 that caused Schumacher’s exclusion from the 1994 Belgian GP

A warning goes out from Austin to the promoter on the format of the race weekends. A signal not to be underestimated because it comes from two top teams. Of course, now it’s easier to understand why Max Verstappen wasn’t able to take off as always: in FP1 Red Bull had understood that he couldn’t turn at the minimum height from the ground without the risk of scraping the board or damaging the surface. Pierre Gachè’s staff had lifted the RB19, losing a little aerodynamic load and, therefore, a little performance.

He hadn’t made a mistake in the car’s decision on the simulator as had happened in Singapore, but he hadn’t taken due account of the bumps of a surface that changes from year to year despite the resurfacing of the asphalt.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, saw his second place in the United States GP vanish due to disqualification

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc certainly took advantage of it: the Englishman benefited from the new bottom which made the W14 less difficult, allowing the Brackley technicians to dare a lower set-up. The final ranking (the correct one after the exclusions) with Red Bull and McLaren ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes perhaps expresses the actual performance values.

And here another interesting topic opens up, that of checks. Why did the FIA ​​choose to control only four single-seaters (Verstappen’s Red Bull, Hamilton’s Mercedes, Norris’s McLaren and Leclerc’s Ferrari) out of twenty? Two out of four were found outside: one doubts that there could be other non-compliant cars (especially the drivers who received penalties for repeated track limits…), but Jo Bauer’s staff did not look at them. The International Federation has the freedom to arbitrarily choose whoever it wants.

In reality, the federal commissioners have the possibility of controlling the bounces of the single-seaters from the remote garage in Geneva while keeping an eye on the metric of the anti-porpoising oscillations and, in any case, they focused on the four fastest cars.

Jo Bauer, however, had no doubts about finding non-compliant cars, otherwise he would have wanted to also check the cars of George Russell and Carlos Sainz. It is reasonable to think that the violations are the result of individual setup choices not aimed at evading the rules, supporting the theory of errors facilitated by the Sprint race format.

Someone, however, objected by claiming that thirteen out of seventeen cars at the finish line were not checked, leaving the strong doubt that there could be other non-compliant F1 cars in parc fermé. The cars remain in parc fermé available for half an hour, the time in which it is possible to file a complaint and request an inspection or counter-verification.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Jo Bauer, FIA technical delegate

Jo Bauer’s indication of the non-compliance of Mercedes and Ferrari reached the sports commissioners when the deadlines had already expired and further checks were impossible. How come? Theoretically the FIA ​​could have checked all the cars, but the process would have taken a very long time. Not so much to approve the result (we are used to waiting a long time for the verdicts when there are disputes), but to have the cars packaged and shipped to the Mexican GP.

We are faced with two back-to-back races and we cannot delay the departure of the cargoes if we want to have the cars in the Mexico City paddock according to the logistical plans. So what is emerging very clearly from Austin? Maybe we’re running out of steam with 22 GPs on the calendar and six Sprint events with an overly tight format.

F1 is going too much in the direction of spectacle (every time a driver takes to the track he has to fight competitively for a result, a cup, points and prizes), losing sight of the purely sporting aspect. Nobody says it clearly, but it seems clear that the FIA ​​itself “limits” post-race checks to clear the paddock as soon as possible.

But does all this make sense? The teams say that it becomes complicated to carry out the usual checks on weekends with the Sprint format, the FIA ​​suggests that it is not possible to carry out in-depth post-GP checks. Maybe there is something that is getting out of hand in the sports management of events?

The issue must be put on the table, because deep down there is a risk of changing the DNA of F1.