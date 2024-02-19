Silverstone, Great Britain.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza, dd 34 years old, is ready to face the season 2024 of Formula One after getting the world runner-up with Red Bull Racing.

He mexican pilot tried the car 'RB20' that the Red Bulls They presented themselves last week to compete in the following contest, in which 'Checo' Pérez will seek to be champion of the motoring.

Sergio Perez will write a new story in its fourth consecutive year with Red Bull Racing. After knowing the 'RB20' He assured that he feels comfortable with the car and does not doubt that “exciting moments” will come this year.

“I just drove the 'RB20' and It feels great to be back in this. It's a little cold here in Silverstone, but apart from that everything has been very good, exciting moments are coming, everything felt pretty good. So, already thinking about what's coming and seeing you very soon in Bahrain», expressed the tapatío.

Sergio Pérez tested the RB20 heading to Bahrain

Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza has his pulse high because he wants to return to the asphalt and begin his goal of fighting for the title. pilots title that belongs to your teammate, Max Verstappenfrom the last three seasons.

In this 2024 campaign, 'Checo' Pérez will think first about achieving results before extending his contract with Red Bull Racing which ends at the end of this periodization.

Sergio Pérez will run for the fourth year with RB

The first race of Sergio Perez will happen on March 2nd in the Bahrain Grand Prixbut first it will comply with the preseason testing that will take place this week.

The 'tests' will be carried out from Wednesday, February 21 to Friday, February 23 from Bahrain International Circuitwhere the first competition of the Formula One in its season 2024.

