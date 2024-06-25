By Carlo Platella

Among the objectives set with new regulations was cost containment, with the idea of ​​limiting development and investments in areas less relevant for performance purposes. Among the initial proposals there was also that of classify the gearbox as a standard component single supply for all teams. The initiative was not followed up, but a compromise was found by deciding to freeze transmission updates for four years.

Development block

Starting from 2027, i.e. the second season after the entry into force of the next regulations, the exchange structure will be frozen until the end of 2030. In detail, it will not be possible to make changes to the components of the transmission line, selectors, actuators and other auxiliary parts, except for the gears. In exceptional cases it will be possible to request an exemption for updates to be introduced exclusively between one season and another, mainly for reasons of reliability, costs or difficulty in finding the original materials.

Gears remain excluded from the development block. As is currently the case, transmission ratios may be revised between seasons. However, with the exception of 2026, the ratios declared at the beginning of the year they will have to remain the same until the end of the championship. It will also still be possible to intervene on the external structure of the gearbox, to which the suspension components are attached, provided however that the internal elements subject to freezing are not modified.

Car rendering 2026 new FIA regulations – Copyright FIA

The marches

Despite the weakening of the internal combustion engine and the tripled power of the electrical part on the next power units, it will also be possible to use gearboxes with up to 8 speeds in the next regulatory cycle. The minimum weight of 600 grams per sprocket and the obligation to use steel remain. However, to all this we add a minimum total weight of 22 kg for various driveline components, including gears.