São Paulo, Brazil.- Within the framework of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Mercedes team decided to end the sponsor agreement with FTX, one of the companies dedicated to the cryptocurrency service that declared bankruptcy this Friday, for which its emblem was removed from his car.

The initial deal for him to be bailed out by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which is sponsored by Team Alpine, fell through 24 hours later due to financial issues that he is beyond his ability to try to support.

“Initially, our hope was to be able to support FTX clients to provide them with liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” the Bilance statement mentions. As a result of this problem, Mercedes reported the following:

“As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX. This means that the company will no longer appear on our race car and other brand assets as of this weekend. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves.” “.

It is worth mentioning that the cars of the Mercedes team driven by the British, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, no longer had the FTX logo during free practice this Friday at the José Carlos Pace Autodrome.

Remember that FTX was involved at the time in several sports sponsorships, such is the case of the 130 million euro agreement for the home of the Miami Heat to carry its identity, it was renamed FTX Arena, until 2040, but with this Serious Problem will return to its old name, the Heat Arena.

But not only that, but figures of the height of Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka Shohei Ohtani and others also collaborated in said company. Mercedes signed an agreement with FTX in September 2021 but today it was terminated.