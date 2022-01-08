“[…] Jody Scheckter, gritty South African from a Lithuanian family, I had been observing him with interest and sympathy for two years, convinced that his exuberance would lead him, with the adequate technical assistance of a professional team, to the top of the world. His commitments with the nascent Wolf experience did not immediately allow him to move to Ferrari, so it was only in 1979 that he was able to race with us, crowning the success to which I considered him predestined and proving himself not only a daring fighter, but also a rational calculator of results. intermediate. This is a quality that probably no one would have previously attributed to him. With Scheckter I hoped that my theory on the parable of the world champions and yet he too was no exception to the rule.

One day he asked to speak to me. He told me about his family, his second child, his financial interests in Europe, his desire to settle down for the future in Monte Carlo giving up racing, like a good, provident businessman. I comforted him in his decision, recalling the turmoil of my feelings as a pilot when, in 1931, my Dino was about to be born. Scheckter, who introduced himself to Ferrari as a curiously difficult character, left me the memory of a man who proved loyal and with excellent feelings. When I see him on television, where they often call him, I listen to his comment and I feel that his sporting passion is far from extinguished. […]. “

Enzo Ferrari, adapted from: Pilots what people …