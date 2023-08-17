The F1 Commission meeting last April raised the number of main power unit components that can be used in the 2023 season from three to four. With twelve Grands Prix already held, the measure would seem to have averted the confusing group penalties that forced you to wait hours after qualifying before knowing the actual starting grid. On the other hand, in the recent Spa Grand Prix the penalties were relatively few if compared to the previous editions and also the Monza stage promises to be more linear than in the past.

Red Bull at risk with the change

During the brace of races in Hungary and Belgium that preceded the summer break, the protagonists were the Mercedes engines. Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, the two Aston Martins and the two Williams replaced the engine, turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H, as did Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen. Lando Norris instead replaced only the heat engine. At present, Pierre Gasly and the Haas pilot duo are the only ones to have reached the limit of four units for the main components, excluding ECUs and battery, where the entire grid is in the penalty area.

As far as broadcasts are concerned, between Budapest and Spa there are changes by Zhou, Magnussen, Norris, Albon, Perez and Verstappen, the latter already penalized in Spa. the Red Bull driver duo she is the only one in the penalty area with regard to the change, as well as Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. It is therefore plausible that there may be penalties in Monza, but the scenario that lies ahead is far from the confusion that characterized the 2022 edition.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Heat engine: maximum 4 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft: maximum 4 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: Max 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Gearbox Case (Gearbox outer casing: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER GB GC Verstappen 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 5 4 Perez 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 Leclerc 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 Sainz 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 Russell 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 2 2 Hamilton 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 2 2 Or with 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 4 3 Gasly 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 4 4 Plates 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 3 3 Norris 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 3 3 Bottas 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 3 3 Zhou 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 3 3 Stroll 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 Alonso 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 2 2 Magnussen 4 4 4 3 2 2 5 4 4 Hulkenberg 4 4 4 3 2 2 5 4 4 Ricciardo 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 2 2 Tsunoda 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 2 2 Albon 4 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 Sargeant 3 2 2 2 2 2 5 2 2

Motorists table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Heat Engine)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, Battery)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit)

EX: Exhaust

See also Haas, Hülkenberg confirms: "Negotiations in progress" | FormulaPassion.it builder ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER RBPT-Honda 12 12 12 12 10 10 16 Ferrari 20 20 20 18 13 14 28 Mercedes 26 23 23 23 16 16 37 Alpine 7 7 7 7 4 4 10