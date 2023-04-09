The regulations for the 2026 engines have already been approved, but nothing prevents us from making considerations about what could have been done differently. With the new generation of power units, Formula 1 is turning decisively towards a hybrid in which the electric component will be much more powerful and in which the internal combustion engine will be powered by fuels of different conception. Goodbye to fossil fuels: a mixture of synthetic petrol and biofuels will be injected into the V6s to reduce CO emissions 2 in the production and use cycle. Embracing new technologies is a priority for Formula 1, not so much so that the 20 cars on the track pollute less and save the environment. Rather, a sport that loses connection with today’s automotive technology is bound to lose interest for manufacturers and slowly disappear. And it is precisely the problems of biofuels and e-fuels that FIA could have approached in a different way.

The evolution of the flowmeter

The flowmeter is the sensor that controls the instantaneous quantity of fuel injected into the engine every second, checking that it does not exceed the limits set by the regulations. Present in hybrid Formula 1 since 2014, the limit on the instantaneous amount of petrol prompted engineers to develop engines to extract maximum energy without increasing fuel flow. The result was an increase in efficiency, i.e. the useful mechanical energy available to the wheels compared to the chemical energy contained in the petrol. Among the staunchest supporters of the flowmeter is Claudio Lombardi, former chief engineer at Ferrari: “The best regulation is the one based on the flowmeter. You give a certain amount of fuel and whoever is better gets more power, because they have an engine that performs better. This leads to a big impact on series production. The latest generation of naturally aspirated Formula 1 engines had a thermal efficiency that did not exceed 32-33%. With the turbocharged engines based on the flowmeter regulation, together with the heat recovery of the MGU-H, we have gone considerably beyond 40%, approaching 50%”.

Until 2025, the regulation provides that the petrol flow rate recorded by the flowmeter does not exceed 100 kilograms per hour (kg/h). The approach will remain similar with the 2026 power units, but with some differences. Future regulations will no longer rigidly bind the chemical composition of petrol, allowing for experimentation and research into the blend of biofuels and synthetic petrol. Even the energy content of the gasoline will vary, between 38 and 41 MJ of energy per kilo. For this reason, the regulation will no longer impose an instantaneous mass flow rate of fuel, but of energy, equal to 3000 MJ/h. For example, if engine A were to use a petrol with a higher energy content, it could trivially inject less, so that the chemical energy injected would be the same as for engine B which uses a less energetic fuel.

The problem

Thinking only about the energy contained in the fuel, however, represents a perhaps short-sighted and outdated approach to the problems of our age. Studies show how biofuels and synthetic petrol, if produced using renewable energies, can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the life cycle of the car, thus considering the assembly, use, disposal and production of the same fuels. Reductions of over 80% are estimated compared to fossil fuels, with an impact slightly higher than the electric car recharged using renewables. The big problem with alternative fuels lies in their production, which absorbs large quantities of electricity from the grid. Not a small disadvantage compared to the electric car, in a historical period in which it is difficult to satisfy the current demand for energy in a renewable form, without further increasing it. “By synthetic component we mean the synthesis of molecules that go to make up the fuel. Clearly, economic sustainability is far away, because they are still very expensive processes. The synthesis of fuels implies an energy abundance that the world does not have”the thought of Andrea Dolfi, head of the research and development department and motorsport activities of Petronas.

According to estimates by the NGO Transport&Environment, the production and use of e-fuels and biofuels is such that just 16% of the total energy absorbed by the electricity grid is available to the wheels of the car. This is because the synthetic fuel molecules need hydrogen, which can be distilled by electrolysis from water, a process that absorbs electricity, and carbon, which can be captured by CO 2 atmosphere by expending however new energy. A similar discourse concerns biofuels, whose raw materials must in any case be processed and in some cases even cultivated. In comparison, the electric car powered entirely by renewable sources has much more energy at the wheels in relation to that absorbed by the network. Assuming cars with the same characteristics, this means that a car powered by synthetic petrol it draws three to five times as much energy from the electricity grid needed to propel a battery powered vehicle the same distance. However, the estimates are variable and according to the LCA analysis conducted by ADAC the disadvantage even rises to 7.5 times.

A total flowmeter

To champion biofuel and synthetic petrol technology, Formula 1 would have to broaden its focus and look beyond the chemical energy content of its fuels. To make the heat engine a competitive technology against the electric car from the point of view of energy production alone, it should be encouraged the development of increasingly efficient technologies for fuel synthesis, so that the energy available to the wheel is not drastically lower than that absorbed by the grid. The regulations already approved for 2026 establish the amount of petrol that can be injected into the engine based on its chemical energy content. Why not instead establish the fuel flow rate at the flowmeter based on the energy actually expended for its production? The idea is to impose a limit on the quantity of petrol which is equivalent to a certain amount of energy absorbed by the electricity grid for its production. If engine A were to use a less efficiently produced fuel, then it could inject less gasoline, so that it “draws from the grid” the same energy as engine B which instead uses a more efficiently synthesized fuel. The principle is identical to establishing a quantity of energy that can be used for racing, with the difference of going back directly to the primary source, i.e. the electricity grid, no longer limiting ourselves to the petrol already produced.

Just as the flowmeter has placed attention on the efficiency of the engines, a “total flow meter” it would encourage the development of increasingly less expensive techniques for the synthesis and processing of fuels. Unfortunately, the risk of a similar regulation is that the engineering competition moves too much from the teams to the partners for the supply of petrol. Moreover, in order not to create excessive imbalances of force and ensure that there is still a race on the track, the petrol flow limits should be weighted with coefficients to mitigate the differences. What remains is a project probably destined to remain a provocation, but as such its purpose is simply to offer food for thought.