The first rumors had spread in recent months, telling of concerns about the 2026 engines which are now also leaking officially. The next generation of power units is set to triple the current electrical power, generating quite a few problems. On the one hand, the risk is that of seeing a further increase in weight, while on the other, the races could completely change their face. The perspective is that of drivers forced to downshift on a straight line to recharge the battery, with active aerodynamics which would also nullify the slipstream effect and the DRS.

Climb straight

The appeal was launched by Christian Horner, questioned on the subject at the press conference of the Austrian GP: “The combustion engine cannot become a generator to recharge the battery. I think the problem could easily be fixed adjusting the ratio between the electrical power and that of the heat”. The new power units will see the power of the MGU-K electric motor go from 120 to 350 kW, with the hybrid part inevitably needing more energy to be powered. In 2026, however, the MGU-H will disappear, the second electric generator currently connected to the turbo, which is an important source of energy by recharging the battery by exploiting the heat of the exhaust gases. The only alternative will be to use the combustion engine as a generator, diverting part of the power produced by the wheels to the battery.

“Formula 1 must have wheel-to-wheel fights”continues Horner. “We can’t afford to lose this kind of challenge, with the riders downshifting on the straight to recharge their batteries. I know that the FIA ​​is taking this matter very seriously and that they are watching the simulations closely as they become more accurate.” With part of the power of the internal combustion engine being used to reduce the battery, the mechanical power available to the wheels is effectively reduced. The drivers would thus find themselves with less thrust on the straight, losing speed and finding themselves forced to downshift. The simulations in fact predict that on tracks such as Monza Baku, Spa and Jeddah, which lack braking areas in which to recharge the battery with only the electric generator, it will be necessary to give up part of the useful thrust from the internal combustion engine to such a point as to reach lower top speeds than in Munich.

Weight and aerodynamics are the other problems

“We still have two and a half years left”, continues Horner. “I think if there was a little step back on that, it potentially could create a better chassis and aerodynamic platform”. In fact, the increase in the power of the hybrid part will have important repercussions on other aspects as well. The net capacity of the battery will not change, being limited to 4 MJ during usage as it is now. However, the accumulator will be considerably more stressed, subjecting itself to repeated cycles of discharge and recharge at higher powers. All of this will require the development of a different type of battery cell, with a higher power density, also leading to an upgrade of the cooling system. The weight will obviously be affected.

“One of the big issues of the impact of the 2026 regulations is weight. We see differences of about 30 kilos on the cars, approaching the weight of closed-wheel cars due to the level of cooling that will be needed and all that.” On the one hand, the cars will need larger radiators, with a consequent increase in the amount of liquids carried on board as well. On the other hand, the battery cells themselves will have to increase in weight to withstand the higher powers. “Obviously, one of the biggest contributors to weight gain will be cells. The dimensions of the batteries are colossal for the 2026 regulations”.

There are also concerns about aerodynamics. With the 2026 power units in great energy distress, the priority will be to reduce energy consumption by reducing drag. Hence the intention to extend the use of active aerodynamics to reduce downforce and drag on the straights. Adds Horner: “We must pay urgent attention before it is too late. You have to look at the ratio of electrical to thermal power, to be sure you don’t create a technically Frankenstein monster that would require aerodynamics to compensate. We would have active aerodynamics to reduce drag to such an extent that it affects racing dynamics. There would be no more wake or DRSbecause you would always be running with that configuration”.

All up for discussion

The synthesis of Christian Horner’s speech is a call to review the relationship between thermal and electrical power: “At the moment we are about 50-50 [tra potenza termica ed elettrica, n.d.r]. There is no need to change much, but to adapt to the circuits. A 5% difference it could have a significant effect, perhaps as much as 10%. […] If we adjust that ratio, we could quickly be independent of active aerodynamics and all the complexity that comes with it”.

The idea of ​​an electric power that can be modified according to the type of circuit is not far from what Formula E intends to implement with the next generation of single-seaters. However, in the case of Formula 1, the internal combustion engine would still be available as a useful tool for keeping the overall power unchanged. Some combustion engine usage parameters in fact, such as maximum turbo pressure and fuel flow, would be easily adjustable to correct its power. The FIA ​​itself in the first version of the 2026 regulations managed to weaken the thermal by 37% while maintaining the same architecture. If all parties agree, going back would not be prohibitive. However, there are those who think otherwise. Toto Wolff was clear that the chances of a change to the regulation are nil and that Formula 1 is perfectly capable of finding a solution.