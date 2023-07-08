In recent weeks, attention has focused on the future, especially on hybrid Power Units which should make their debut in 2026.

Compared to the current units, the next specifications will see the abolition of the MGU-H, considered too expensive and complex, but the importance of the electrical part should still increase, with greater support in terms of power than is the case now.

A few days ago Christian Horner raised the alarm about the fact that the riders risked finding themselves without energy on the straights, having to downshift a gear. But, little by little, further particularly interesting aspects are emerging, the last of which regards the use of excess fuel to recharge the batteries.

Red Bull Racing RB19, engine detail

Currently drivers can burn off excess fuel, but this generally only happens after long Safety Car periods, in order to get rid of unnecessary extra weight. But in 2026 this practice could play an even more significant role, burning excess fuel when it is not needed for direct engine performance.

This behavior, albeit with different purposes, was already seen in 2010 and 2011 with the blowing diffusers, when the teams used particularly sophisticated engine mappings to blow hot air from the exhausts towards the rear, thus increasing the aerodynamic load when cornering .

With the rules envisaged for the 2026 season, which provide for greater dependence on the electrical part, destined to produce around 50% of the power of the entire Power Unit, the issue of battery recharging has assumed even more importance. One of the possible solutions would be precisely to ensure that the engines continue to supply torque to the crankshaft even when the pilot does not request it, so that the energy can be collected by the MGU-K.

This scenario is confirmed by one of the technicians who is working on these new Power Units, Hywel Thomas, head of Mercedes engines. On the occasion of the British Grand Prix, the English engineer admitted that all the manufacturers were aware of this eventuality: “Absolutely. We will run the engine when the driver does not require much torque to charge the battery”.

“When we drafted these regulations, it was very clear that this aspect would be part of them. And, given that the fuel is sustainable, it was felt that this was an acceptable and relevant approach to the problem.”

Thanks to the abandonment of the MGU-H starting from 2026, the design of the Power Units will also change significantly. The interesting aspect is that, as far as Mercedes is concerned, the main layout of the current PU has remained substantially unchanged since 2014, if not for some minor modifications. In 2026, on the other hand, it will have to be revised to optimize the new regulations, but the various characteristics of the heat engine will also change.

“It will be a completely different combustion system, as the amount of fuel will be reduced. There are some details on the compression ratio. There are details on the allowable boost pressure. sure that to some it will seem very, very similar, [la PU] it will be completely different.”

Mercedes F1 W14, engine detail

Thanks to the removal of the MGU-H, according to Thomas among the secondary aspects of these new units there will also be an increase in noise. At the moment no precise revelations have been made, also because currently the manufacturers are only running the single-cylinder units on the dyno: “We have not carried out measurements and we have not done anything like that. But certainly with the removal of the MGU-H, even if we still have a turbocharger, it won’t take away as much energy as we currently harness.”

“We know that the combustion engine will be less efficient and therefore, by physics, there will be more noise,” added the Stella manager.