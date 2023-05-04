Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AlphaTauri announced that they have signed Mekies as the new Team Principal to replace Franz Tost, who will step down at the end of this season.

However, no date has been set for Mekies’ arrival at the Faenza stable, as he is still linked by a long-term contract with Ferrari. Tost hinted that the exact timings are to be finalized between Ferrari and Red Bull.

“First of all, it’s between Laurent and Fred [Vasseur]Tost said of the process of defining Mekies’ arrival.

“Then, of course, Red Bull will play an important role in this process. I think Oliver Mintzlaff [amministratore delegato della Red Bull] he will speak to the CEO of Ferrari to find a solution.”

Although Ferrari do not want to block the pass altogether, Scuderia Team Principal Fred Vasseur, annoyed by the timing of the AlphaTauri announcement, proved reluctant to bend over backwards to welcome the pass as quickly as the rival team would like.

Speaking at last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP, ​​Vasseur said AlphaTauri’s move to make Mekies’ switch public was “aggressive”.

However, Motorsport.com has learned that a compromise deal could be reached that satisfies both parties, with negotiations expected to kick off between Red Bull and Ferrari.

Laurent Mekies, Race Director of the Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari is known to have recently launched a recruitment campaign to attract personnel – including aerodynamic engineers – from other teams, including several from Red Bull.

However, despite the agreements having been stipulated, Ferrari will not be able to have these people at their disposal for a while longer due to the periods of compulsory leave.

According to some sources, Ferrari could be willing to give the green light to Mekies’ departure to AlphaTauri if Red Bull agrees to release early from the contract the personnel who should transfer to the Maranello team.

Although Ferrari has not commented on the matter, Toto Wolff, a close friend of Vasseur, has suggested that the Frenchman is ready to get aggressive in his handling of the matter.

Speaking on Mekies’ situation, Wolff said: “Fred has to field his team and make the right decisions. You can’t stop a traveller. That has always been my philosophy: if someone wants to leave and sees another opportunity let him go and wish him the best.”

“Fred is a true warrior and knows exactly what he wants. I think the situation suits him, but obviously the way it was communicated was a bit brusque. That’s why Fred wants to do what’s best for Ferrari. And if this means unleashing aggression, then that’s fine,” explained Wolff.