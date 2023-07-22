In the technical scenario of Formula 1, a variable is expected to be seen as a resource, an opportunity to make a difference. Engineers often complain of too restrictive technical regulations, which leave no room for maneuver to that imagination which in motorsport manifests itself in the form of choices that go beyond the schemes. Yet, in the same boxes where we find those who curse against regulations that gag, there are those who fight to minimize the variables that impose choices.

The new (experimental) qualifying format that debuts this weekend at the Hungaroring requires teams to use eleven sets of tires instead of the traditional thirteen, with the obligation to use the hard compounds in Q1, the mediums in Q2 and the softs in Q3.

The goal is to reduce the number of sets of tires that Pirelli moves each race weekend, a first step in the direction that aims to save (on the emissions front) in production, transport and use.

The first effect of the new format was a day of free practice in which teams and riders sipped the sets of tyres, and in this perspective the rain that fell yesterday in FP1 was providential, an unexpected event that allowed the teams to reduce activity on the track. However, it was surprising to see some drivers (including Hamilton and Verstappen) use only one set of tires in the afternoon session, and at the end of the day the two mentioned expressed their doubts about the format precisely due to the lack of sets to be able to plan a more substantial work programme.

Teams, drivers, Pirelli, FIA and Liberty Media will be able to discuss the first results of what is still an experiment, but there is one aspect that deserves to be underlined. When the format was discussed in the headquarters of the “SOC” (the sports committee) many possibilities were put on the table, including some that also included the possibility of leaving freedom of use of the sets.

Having fixed the number of trains available, the proposal aimed to leave carte blanche to the teams as to their use, without prejudice to the constraint of using two compounds in the race. A scenario that should have been greeted with applause from the representatives of most of the teams and, instead, received a sharp rejection.

The reason behind the ‘no’ is easy to identify. Leaving freedom in tire management imposes the responsibility of the individual team engineers to plan the work program with an additional variable that can become crucial in managing the weekend.

An opportunity for those who are not afraid to make decisions, a risk of potential errors for those who have now entered the ‘homework’ system, complex (obviously) but still contained in a standard that has become habitual.

Formula 1, in a more or less hidden way, is studying everything to try to introduce variables that can somehow counterbalance absolute dominations, such as the one we are seeing this season, but when a concrete opportunity presents itself, the spirit of conservation kicks in.

As also happens in large companies, the first commandment of every employee is the maintenance of status, and for those who are in a good position (in Formula 1 there are many who experience this reality) making fewer decisions is equivalent to reducing the possibility of making mistakes.

The standardization process involving technical parts and procedures has met only minor opposition, and not even on all occasions. It is above all the old guard who complains, not for a mere question of ability, but for the attitude to take the risks of the case and the ability to get involved. There are those who feed on adrenaline and those who enjoy the “comfort zone”, and for the latter everything that is standard becomes an argument to be supported and approved to enjoy in golden tranquillity.