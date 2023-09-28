At the stroke of the sixteenth race of the year, all the drivers on the grid have now reached the limit of four usable power units. There is also no shortage of those who have already broken through the annual ceiling, reaching five engines. These are in detail Zhou’s Alfa Romeo and Magnussen and Hulkenberg’s Haas, all three powered by Ferrari. THE Mercedes teams instead show greater solidity, given that Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Stroll and Sargeant were able to compete in all the races before Suzuka with just three power units. The same goes for the Red Bull duo, who mounted their fourth engine of the season not before the Japanese Grand Prix.

With six races to go, the current situation is one in which everyone is at risk of penalties on the starting grid. In case of technical problems, teams no longer have any margin for flexibility to fit new components without consequences. The only one who can afford small problems is Lando Norris, but only for the compressor, MGU-K and MGU-H. Reliability could therefore play an important role in the battles at various ranking levels. The general reaching of the parts limit does not only concern power units, but also transmissions. The only exceptions are McLaren, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (heat engine: maximum 4 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft: maximum 4 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Eletronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: maximum 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Gearbox Case (External gearbox casing: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER GC GB Verstappen 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 4 5 Perez 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 4 4 Leclerc 4 4 4 4 3 4 6 4 4 Sainz 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 4 4 Russell 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3 Hamilton 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Or with 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 3 4 Gasley 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 4 4 Plates 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Norris 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 3 3 Bottas 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 3 3 Zhou 5 5 5 4 2 3 6 4 4 Stroll 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 4 4 Alonso 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3 Magnussen 5 5 5 3 3 3 6 5 5 Hulkenberg 5 5 5 5 2 3 6 5 5 Ricciardo 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 3 3 Tsunoda 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Albon 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Sargeant 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3

Engine drivers table

Builder ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER RBPT-Honda 16 16 16 16 10 10 20 Ferrari 27 27 27 24 14 17 35 Mercedes 32 31 31 31 16 16 37 Alpine 8 8 8 8 4 4 12