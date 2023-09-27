Motorists and fuel producers have worked side by side since time immemorial. In recent years, collaborations have become increasingly numerous and close, as manufacturers have realized the advantages it is possible to obtain. The trend is destined to continue in 2026, when the abandonment of fossil fuels will enhance the role of suppliers of new generation fuels. An excellent example of this dynamic is the relationship between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari, which has continued for over seventy years.

The importance of fuel

The collaboration between Shell and Ferrari revolves around two main fluids: oil and fuel. The first’s job is to lubricate and protect the engine, an extremely critical operation in a Formula 1 where the number of power units that can be used in the season is increasingly lower. Through fuel development, however, it is possible to seek extra performance, ensuring an advantage over rivals. The most important parameter is the energy density, i.e. the content of chemical energy released from the petrol during the combustion process.

“Where we try to give extra competitiveness is in the formulation of the fuel”, explains Valeria Loreti, Shell Motorsport Delivery Manager. “Depending on how it is mixed and balanced, it is possible to obtain a lot more performance. In fact, in the technical regulation, pages and pages are dedicated to fuel, with a whole series of chemical parameters permitted or not. This is because fuel is a great discriminant of performance and it is the heart of our collaboration. As partners of Ferrari for more than seventy years, we have found ways to work increasingly closely together. We are like a unique team.”

A tailor-made suit

Energy content is not the only quality that motorists look for in a fuel. Suppliers work on chemical compositions such that the combustion process is as fast and efficient as possible, so as to better transmit the energy released to the pistons and wheels. Chemists and engineers work closely togetherwith the shape of the combustion chamber being designed based on the type of reaction triggered by the fuel and vice versa.

“Fuel in Formula 1 is tailor-made”continues Loreti. “Every single molecule can be selected to achieve greater efficiency and performance. These are the two key parameters. It’s like buying a dress in a department store or having it custom made. I lead a team that includes formulators who work closely with the Maranello engineers responsible for future power units. Their plans are integrated into ours, so that engine and fuel development goes hand in hand.”

What ensues is an iterative process. Based on the fuel formulation and combustion dynamics, the engine design is refined. Ferrari engineers then provide feedback to Shell chemists so they can adjust the mixture. At that point the cycle begins again, in a process of constant improvement. “We play the part of study, simulation and testing in the laboratory. Based on simulations during meetings, the choice of candidate formulations is made together. These are then mixed, taken to Maranello and tested on the power unit.”

Simulation technologies

As with aerodynamics and car mechanics, the development of chemical formulations also uses virtual simulation. By doing so, Shell and Ferrari can predict the performance of each mixture before physically testing it on the bench. Loreti explains: “We are increasingly using fuel digital simulation, to understand how to make the engine without actually having to build it. The data that is generated gives indications on what properties the fuel must have to satisfy the engine’s appetite”.

“We have developed models that, based on the type of molecule and chemistry of the petrol, simulate combustion. Here we talk about physical chemistry, what the radical equation, the products, the energy, the pressure and a whole series of parameters are to determine the macroscopic thermodynamic properties of the fuel. All this without having to do it in the laboratory and then test it in the engine.” Be careful not to confuse the model in question with CFD analyses, which instead, to analyze the fluid dynamic behavior of air and petrol inside the cylinders, start from the results of chemical simulations: “It is complementary software to CFD. It is not a question of studying the thermodynamics of the engine, but rather the combustion chemistry within the reaction. They are two analyzes that go hand in hand.”

For virtual simulations Shell does not use commercial software, but rather one written directly in-house. In this, university research has a central role to improve understanding of the phenomena at play and model reactions in an increasingly accurate manner. “The people who develop these models are also engaged in university projects. That’s because it’s about understanding the basis of combustion chemistry. Shell carries out several collaborations at an academic level, as we build on this type of knowledge.”

Tight competition

Given the importance of collaboration with engine manufacturers, it is not surprising that there is constant competition among petrol suppliers, which is set to intensify with the 2026 regulations. “There is a strong focus on all fuel-related intellectual property. These are trade secrets that can give the team an advantage.” The relationship between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari is just one example of the relationships between manufacturers and suppliers, which have always been an integral part of sport. “The competition has always been there. If you want to win a Grand Prix and a Formula 1 championship, everything must be perfect. This concerns the aerodynamics, the tyres, the driver, the team but also the fuel and other fluids used in the race.” concludes Loreti.