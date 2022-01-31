The 2022 season will see the long-awaited debut of ground-effect single-seaters. The regulatory revolution was intended to create races with more duels and allow the drivers not to suffer the turbulence generated by the cars that follow and thus have the opportunity to stay in the wake and try overtaking maneuvers more easily.

It will not be only the car body that will catch the eye of fans when the veils fall from the F1 2022 single-seaters. Another novelty planned for this year is the introduction of the 18 ” Pirelli, already adopted for two seasons in Formula 2 .

It was originally believed that ground-effect single-seaters would be a second and a half slower than the cars that took to the track in the 2021 season, but it seems now established that the engineering departments of the various teams were able to quickly fill this gap.

This theory was confirmed by Mike Elliott, Mercedes technical director, who in a video released by the 8-time world champion team explained the great challenges that the regulatory revolution has imposed on engineers.

Mercedes F1 car 2022 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“The overall performance of the new cars will in all likelihood not differ from that of the previous generation.”

“Obviously the intention of these regulations was to try to simplify overtaking on the track and improve the action, but I think it will take some time to understand if the result has been obtained”.

“The single-seaters will be heavier, the power units will be powered by E10 fuels which will guarantee slightly different performances and the new aerodynamics will require different set-ups than in the past”.

“Until we get a better understanding of all these innovations, and until we develop the cars during the first races, we won’t be able to know if the Federation’s objective has been achieved or not. In any case, I believe that the performances will be similar to those seen last year ”.

At the end of last season there was talk of a different driving style required by the new cars, more physical given the greater weight. Nikolas Tombazis himself, head of the FIA’s single-seater, was not unbalanced in forecasts on the differences in performance between the F1 2021 and the ground effect ones that will be presented in a few weeks.

“I don’t know for sure because a lot will depend on the tires, on the power they will be able to extract from the power units and on the aerodynamic balance. At the moment I can’t give an answer ”.

To admire the Mercedes W13 entrusted this year to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell you will have to wait until February 18. Immediately after the presentation, the car will carry out a shakedown at Silverstone before being shipped to Barcelona for the first seasonal test session.