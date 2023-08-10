Toto Wolff had already warned what Mercedes’ intention was in view of the 2024 season: to find the right path to create the next single-seater and, consequently, also that of correct and effective development during the year.

The Brackley team, after two terrible years and far from the glories of the previous decade, found itself playing the role of the pursuer. Red Bull Racing has dominated for a couple of years and won titles for (almost) 3. Mercedes, on the other hand, is struggling to establish itself as a second force, battling on the track with Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin.

Too little for what are the ambitions of a team that has won everything for 8 years in a row. The Brackley design department headed by Mike Elliott is working tirelessly on two fronts: the first, but less important, is further developing the W14 to find valid solutions for next season.

The second, however, is fundamental: we need to create a single-seater that is not only competitive, but also capable of fighting to win right from the first grand prix of the season. A complex job, because it means finding solutions that can bridge the enormous gap that currently separates Mercedes from Red Bull.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Yet the Mercedes technical director seems to be confident for 2024. In his opinion, despite the numerous limitations in the wind tunnel due to the budget cap and further cuts imposed by the regulations for the position in the Constructors’ World Championship he occupies in the middle of the season previous, Mercedes has found the way forward to make the W15.

“The real difficulty is that, when you consider the restrictions of aerodynamic testing, the number of tests is so limited that you have to choose which direction to go. If you choose to develop a car for a high or low ride height, and you want to be able to cover all the bases, suddenly you’re doing three trials a week on each of them and you’re getting nowhere.”

“So you have to pick a direction and then go with it. Then as you learn, you can tweak that direction and move it slightly. I like to think we’ve put ourselves in the right window for winter.”

Mercedes has already started devoting almost all of its resources to next year’s car. But this, according to Elliott’s words, will not prevent the team from developing the W14 as much as possible.

“I think we can still learn and there is also second place in the Constructors’ Championship to gain. We will continue to develop, but obviously our main focus now is next year’s car.”

“Basically our goal is always to win the championship titles. I think that is our focus and we will strive to do it. I think when you try to develop a brand new car, making changes to the architecture, it is difficult to keep up the pace in wind tunnel. .So, in reality, some of the innovations we make for the W14 are just useful for learning and doing it on the track, without really hindering the preparation of next year’s car.”