John Elkann was present in Las Vegas to personally follow the GP Show that Liberty Media set up on the Strip in the capital of Nevada. And the president of Ferrari, as he is used to doing, chose just one newspaper to entrust the exclusive interview to. It was the turn of the BBC website, British television. The Cavallino number one fully promotes the activity of Fred Vasseur, the French manager who was called at the beginning of the year to replace Mattia Binotto: “I couldn’t be happier – Elkann told Andrew Benson – because Ferrari is he is moving 100% in the right direction, seeing the positive change he hoped for.”

Photo by: Erik Junius Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal jokes with Carlos Sainz

And one of the aspects that the president highlighted is how the team under Vasseur’s management is “much more united, so much so that there are incredibly talented people who want to come to Ferrari and this is a very strong signal”.

The Ferrari president attributes two merits in particular to the French team principal: there is no longer the hunt for the culprit when a mistake is made, but there is the assumption of responsibility. An important change to build a winning team…

Photo by: Ferrari John Elkann, Ferrari president with Carlos Sainz

“Acceptance of responsibility, this is our thought, is very important because it is one of the determining factors that has allowed our competitors to do well. And we must add agility, despite their very large organisations”.

“They tend to be more agile structures, quicker to develop. Fred had these attributes, having worked in motorsport all his professional life and having been very successful in several categories. And even in F1 he had managed smaller teams,” referring more to Sauber-Alfa Romeo and Renault.

“Vasseur, therefore, brought with him the culture of responsibility and the agility of those who have been in more effective and more agile structures: this is certainly an aspect that we lacked compared to our stronger competitors”.

Photo by: Erik Junius Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 fighting with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Not only that but Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P and the feeling that the Cavallino gave is that there is only one company and that there are no internal divisions between the Sports Management and the other departments.

“Now we have a very clear organisation: we are one company and we feel very proud of being so, which is something we have tried to encourage especially in recent years.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Another indicative aspect of Ferrari’s growth is given by the pit stops: “In 2020 we had a really bad season and I was surprised that we did worse in the pit stop ranking compared to our championship ranking.”

“That was an indicator of the wrong mentality, because in the end to win you have to be good at everything. And it’s true that if you don’t have a competitive car, the rest won’t help you win, but if you don’t have the right mentality it’s difficult to come back to amounts.”

And he reels off other numbers: in 2022, tire changes under three seconds were 80%, while this year they rose to 88%. The Scuderia is second behind Red Bull in the pit stop rankings and also in the list of shortest stops with Leclerc’s 1″93 in Qatar, beaten only by McLaren’s 1″80 with Lando Norris in the same race. Elkann credits the work of Diego Ioverno, the sporting director who replaced Laurent Mekies.

The fact that Maranello can once again become attractive to foreign engineers can become a further growth factor: “The important thing is to have the best possible team: counting on women and men from different nationalities and backgrounds is very welcome to us. Our identity is very clearly Italian and the backbone of our organization is Italian. But this is in no way a disadvantage. On the contrary, it is a basis on which very strong talents from different places can be integrated.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz’s car, the Ferrari SF-23 on the tow truck after damage from the manhole

John praises the work done by the team after the accident with the manhole which destroyed a large part of Carlos Sainz’s SF-23: “I liked the reaction. The team was fast: they worked very hard and repaired the car, allowing to Carlos to go fast in qualifying. This is the attitude you must have and it will be important to grow in 2024.

The conversation shifted to Leclerc and his renewal…

“Charles is a very strong rider who has huge potential and there is no reason why he shouldn’t become world champion. We believe our plans are good and we have the potential to go strong. We will have to be able to work to convert potential into real results.”

The Cavallino will have to deal with a Red Bull and Max Verstappen who seem superior…

“If they dominate, it means they are really good and that’s good, because the sport aspires to push to get the best, but if no one seems capable of catching up, that’s not good. Even if the field now seems much more open. last race in Abu Dhabi, many positions in the standings are at stake and this is positive. The more competitive you are, the better.”

To conclude, Elkann touched on sensitive topics such as Red Bull’s breach of the budget cap in 2021 or the epilogue of the championship in Abu Dhabi with the title passing from Lewis Hamilton to Verstappen. And the clear reference seems to be to the FIA…

“On the one hand, there are very rapid changes in the evolution of technologies: we know how important it is to achieve zero carbon emissions races. In this area, rules and applications must be clearly defined.”

“And then you don’t want things to happen like in the epilogue of the 2021 championship or you don’t want to experience situations like that of Las Vegas, where you are penalized by 10 positions without having any fault. From a regulatory point of view we would like to have greater clarity.”