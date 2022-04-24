He has been at the Imola racetrack since yesterday, but he didn’t show up much in the paddock. With the press he continued to maintain the now proverbial silence: he allowed himself only a few minutes to the F1 television in English, maintaining a great “detachment” from the Ferrari people.

A geological era seems to have passed since journalists waited for Sergio Marchionne at the entrance to the paddock, because the Abruzzo boss would have had something to say, to communicate, arousing emotions and many discussions.

John Elkann, the Ferrari president, is made of another dough: he prefers to avoid contact with the media, showing an aplomb which then does not correspond to the active behavior he exercises in the factory in Maranello. Of course, seeing a summit of the icy red national team is not usual for the Cavallino fans, even though they profess the satisfaction of seeing a Ferrari at the top of the two world rankings….

“I am very happy, like all our fans, to see a competitive Ferrari at the start of this season.”

How did Scuderia Ferrari achieve this goal?

“We concentrated on F1-75 in 2020 and entrusted Mattia Binotto and the team with the work, despite all the pressure of those years, on this year’s car. We have also changed our culture from that of guilt to that of responsibility, from that of individuals to that of the team, creating a cohesive environment. But above all, there is a lot of ambition but with a lot of humility ”.

Carlos Sainz has just signed a new contract until 2024 aligning himself with Charles…

“We have two great riders thanks to their skills, but above all they form a team. And that’s what’s important for Ferrari. I am very proud to see how Ferrari is a team, the drivers and engineers and mechanics have worked well together and the result can be seen from the pit stops. In 2020, those under 3 seconds were less than 48%, rising to 78% in 2021 and this year we are at 89% “.

You wanted to come to Imola: how do you support the team?

“I’m close to the team. I am close to Mattia, our drivers, our engineers, our mechanics from Maranello and those who are on the track. But what matters to me is to be really close to the team, not just visibly close ”.

Will Ferrari go back to winning a world championship?

“We said we would be competitive, and we are. From being competitive to winning there is a lot of difference: it’s like going to the Moon or to Mars. It is extremely difficult. We know that championships are won or lost in the last race, on the last lap. There are variables that we control, others we don’t, and this is why Formula 1 is such an exciting sport and like Ferrari we are excited about this challenge ”.

What impression did you have of the change of rules?

“I think it’s great, it’s wonderful to see how fun F1 has become. Competitiveness has increased, and there are many talents emerging in Formula 1. It is thanks to Chase Carey and Stefano Domenicali for their excellent work, giving Formula 1 a future. And since Ferrari and Formula 1 are so closely linked, the the future will be wonderful for this sport ”.

The stands of Imola are packed. Do you have a message for the fans?

“Thank you thank you. Our fans, with their passion, make Ferrari what it is. We feel this responsibility and are doing everything possible to fuel this passion. Go Ferrari!”.