After a very complicated start to the season, Ferrari has finally managed to find its smile again at the Red Bull Ring. Once again Max Verstappen and Red Bull prevailed, but Charles Leclerc with second place gave it the 800th podium in its history, at the end of what was undoubtedly the best race held in 2023 , with Carlos Sainz also managing to contend with Sergio Perez for the podium up until a few laps from the end.

Indeed, he probably could have conquered it if he hadn’t incurred a five-second penalty for being among those pilots who ended up beyond the track limits four times. The feeling, however, is that the SF-23 has now taken an important step with the updates introduced in Austria, finally taking the right direction. A feeling also shared by president John Elkann, who was present at Spielberg and spoke about it to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 after the race.

“Today was the best race of the season and we are all happy. It was nice to see Ferrari battling against Red Bull, on a circuit that is always fun, but also challenging. What is positive is that we have saw a progress of the car, which allowed our drivers to show their qualities,” said Elkann.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Did you have the opportunity to talk to the riders before the race? In what mood did you find them?

“The mood is good, as it should be when you start second and third. Then it was a good race, in which we were in front and we finished on the podium. Carlos also worked hard, keeping Perez behind, and all of this is very encouraging. The important thing is to see Ferrari progress and look ahead, because one step at a time we can always do better.”

Seeing the performances of Verstappen and Red Bull, who are almost demoralizing their opponents, do you think they can be beatable in the near future?

“You must never be demoralized. On the contrary, I believe that anyone who does well is an incentive to do better: this has always been the spirit that Ferrari has had and continues to have. This is why I say that it is positive to see our progress race after race. The most important thing here in Austria is to have seen a Ferrari that goes in one direction with the new components that we have brought”.

Have you already set a date to start talking about the renewal of the pilots?

“As Vasseur said, at the moment there are other priorities to focus on. Let’s enjoy this moment, which is positive for Ferrari because we are on the podium. It is positive for everyone who works for Ferrari, because we are showing that we are progressing. And our riders also had a great race.”

