“We are very happy with today’s victory. Congratulations to the entire Ferrari team on the track and in Maranello, starting with Carlos who was very fast all weekend.” After the success of the Cavallino in Singapore, the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, usually cold and detached from the Scuderia’s affairs, breaks his silence.

Carlos Sainz’s amazing success at Marina Bay has great political value because it was the red car’s turn to interrupt Max Verstappen’s record sequence of victories with Red Bull. George Russell had predicted that the world champion team would come out on top, winning all 22 races in the 2023 calendar: Ferrari, taking advantage of the first day of difficulty at the Milton Keynes facility, achieved a success that goes far beyond sporting value.

Carlos Sainz with Ferrari president, John Elkann, who congratulated him from home Photo by: Ferrari

In the week preceding the pole position and the success of the Cavallino in south-east Asia, rumors had been fueled of a reshuffle at the top of the Sports Management which would have been promoted by Maranello’s number one: the positions of Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, and Fred Vasseur, team principal of the Scuderia would have been creaking. Spaceballs also supported by highly esteemed signatures.

The CEO experienced Sainz’s great statement directly in the garage in Singapore, while the French manager went up to the podium to collect the trophy reserved for the Constructors precisely to give meaning to the profound work, perhaps not very visible on the surface, which is underway at the Racing Department under the management of the transalpine.

The affirmation in the south-east Asian city state dispels the speculations and, indeed, reinforces the team spirit which from Monza has relaunched the Prancing Horse’s prices: Ferrari has consolidated third place in the Constructors’ World Championship. With the 37 points scored by Sainz and Leclerc, the gap from Mercedes has dropped to just 24 points, while the margin over Aston Martin has grown significantly and has expanded to 48 points.

Even if on a difficult track like Suzuka, where the Japanese GP will take place on Sunday, the Scuderia manages to avoid the bad results achieved in Monaco, Hungary and Holland, it is not at all heretical to think that the Maranello team can seriously get back in the running for return to the place of honor. A few weeks ago it seemed like an impossible dream, now it could become a concrete reality…