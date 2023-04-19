The AlphaTauri in Australia brought an important package of innovations that the technical director, Jody Egginton, launched to revive the fortunes of the AT04, a single-seater that had a rather difficult start to the championship due to a lack of downforce.

Just the little point conquered by Yuki Tsunoda in Melbourne gave the team from Faenza the opportunity to move the Constructors’ championship standings which sees it in last place, on a par with Williams. The start of the season was more problematic than expected, but Egginton’s technical staff has the confidence to get back on track towards the center of the group, in the most suitable positions for the team directed by Franz Tost.

AlphaTauri was certainly the team that brought the most innovations to the antipodes, inaugurating a series of developments that will be visible race by race until Imola when a new package of modifications will make its debut.

“We have brought a new base to Melbourne – explains Egginton – and the innovations concern every aspect of the sidewalk, although I’m not sure if it is right to define it as a big change. I’d rather talk about lots of small updates: starting with the design of the floor which allows for a different manipulation of the flow that descends from the sides of the body towards the bottom”.

AlphaTauri AT04 detail of the new fund compared with the old one Photo by: George Piola

Not only that but the entrance to the Venturi channels has been changed with the first bulkhead having a less rounded leading edge and also the outermost “barge board” has a new design and connects in a different way to the body of the bottom which reveals a greater air flow due to the presence of a showy hump in the upper part and to the disappearance of a side slot detached and raised from the floor…

“We have also worked to reduce losses due to the rear tyre. That messy flow that is caused by the tire greatly affects the performance of the speaker. The new aerodynamic map is worth a few points, and is slightly biased towards the performance that can be obtained with higher ground clearance when the single-seater is at low speed. We believe we have found a good working foundation on the floor. This is the first step of five or six evolutions foreseen this year”.

AlphaTauri AT04: The entry of Venturi channels which have been revised Photo by: Uncredited

How much is this package worth in terms of lap time?

“There are two aspects that must be considered: the increase in load, which can be worth up to a couple of tenths, but also the improvement in the flow pattern on the bottom. We found that the data correlated well, so we can now work on developing bellies and increasing the energy of certain vortices. That in and of itself is an upgrade that makes flow structures healthier.”

When will the next development be?

“It is scheduled for Race 6 at Imola, together with updates to the bodywork. But first we will have some new parts arriving in Baku that had not yet been brought to the track and also some parts in Miami. So there will be things visible at almost every event. We have adopted a quite different strategy compared to last year, when we brought bigger packages but limited to a few races. We are trying to solve our problems. At the moment at low speeds where we don’t have enough downforce.”

AlphaTauri AT04: Here is the trailing edge of the pavement seen in Melbourne Photo by: Uncredited

Have you reached your weight limit?

“Yes, we are below the minimum and we can afford to mount a ballast that allows us freedom in weight distribution. This year mass is no longer an argument”.

In the development of the AT04 race by race, is there also an adjustment of the surface that could change from track to track?

“Usually we don’t review the surface according to the tracks where we go to race, but the question is interesting. The pavement efficiency is high, so it is a device from which it is possible to extract the maximum performance in each circuit without being influenced by the layout. We are more focused on looking for the load from the bottom and that it can be read almost everywhere. So we’re working on aerodynamic performance with a higher rear ground clearance, hoping to find a little more stability at the rear and under braking when entering corners at low to medium speed.”

The Red Bull RB19 has suspension that maximizes the anti-dive effect in front and the anti-squat effect in the rear. Will you also go in that direction?

“That’s a really good question. If we think back to the beginning of ’21, when we studied the ground effect regulation, each team had an idea of ​​how to develop the front suspension layout and, in fact, last year we saw some quite different solutions. Before the teams began the actual design work, they had an understanding of the bottom that was likely to be very different. So it’s possible that a team using a rather extreme pull rod solution already had a curb concept closer to the one they’re using now. Thinking about the future, therefore, it is necessary to think about what kind of fund we will have. I wouldn’t say that at the moment the pull rod scheme is much better, but Red Bull is certainly extreme and has the fastest car.”

The Red Bull front suspension maximizes the anti-dive effect…

“Yes, the anti-dive is taken to extremes due to aerodynamic reasons. It is not a choice used as mechanical purposes. Sure, we have a view on what’s best kinematically, but it’s the aerodynamics that have the final say. Everyone comes to similar solutions, but there are some extreme solutions out there. The pull rod has some advantages and the push rod has others. The choice of layout must be balanced with the development of the bottom and the type of frame you want to build the following year”.

With the single-seaters with ground effect it seems that there is a certain difficulty in finding a balance of behavior in all phases of the corner…

“Yes, the data with the previous regulation was quite refined. We had worked a lot on cornering balance with a high rake car. But we have gone from a single-seater that at times was traveling with a static rear height of 160mm to one that turns very low. A new balance must be found, after having come to terms with porpoising, which can give results over the lap time. When we have found the right balance, then we will be able to think about how to change the balance with mechanical solutions…”.