All F1 times on TV of the Formula 1 race of Dutch Grand Prix 2023 on the trail of Zandvoort trackwhere the thirteenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappenthe two-times World Champion, is the master of the house and in front of his fans aims to conquer the pole position and above all to get the ninth consecutive victory of this season, so far triumphant. The Dutch GP is the first after the summer break and on calendar precedes the big appointment a Monza with the Italian GP.

F1 Dutch TV schedules 2023 Sky, Now and TV8

Here are the F1 times on TV for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Holland, which takes place on Sunday August 27, 2023 and is visible live only on Sky and streamed on Now. On TV8 the deferred qualifications and the race are broadcast.

Friday 25 August 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

12.30-13.30: Free practice (live on Sky F1 and Now)

16.00-17.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky F1/Now, deferred to 18.30 TV8)

Saturday, August 26, 2023 (FREE TRIALS and QUALIFICATIONS)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

15.00-16.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1/Now and deferred at 18.00 TV8)

Sunday 27 August 2023 (RACE)

15.00 Race (live on Sky F1/Now, deferred to 18.00 TV8)

Verstappen in the home race is aiming for the ninth consecutive victory

F1 GP Netherlands 2023 race times in Zandvoort

The Dutch Grand Prix track is the Circuit Zandvoort, located in the coastal city of Zandvoort in the Netherlands. It is one of the historic circuits of Formula 1 and has a long tradition of motor racing. After being absent from the Formula 1 calendar for many years, the circuit has been restored and once again hosted the Dutch Grand Prix starting in 2021.

Aerial view of the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands

The Zandvoort track is characterized by fast and challenging curves, with an undulating topography that makes driving particularly challenging. The track is approx 4.3 kilometres and presents 14 curves. One of the most famous curves is the Tarzanbochta sharp right-hander at the start of the turn.

The unique feature of this circuit is its location close to the North Seawhich makes the wind a factor to consider, influencing tire management and race strategies.

The Dutch Grand Prix is ​​particularly special for the Dutch driver Max Verstappen, as it is his home race. Dutch fans are known to be passionate and warmly support their driver during the race weekend.

The Dutch GP is Max Verstappen’s home race

The local idol, Verstappen, has won the last two editions of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2021 And 2022. He holds the absolute record for the fastest lap in qualifying with a time of 1’08″885 in 2021, while Hamilton owns the fastest race lap record with a time of 1’11″097.

