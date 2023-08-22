Back under the clouds

Almost a month into the summer break, the Formula 1 championship will resume this weekend at Zandvoortseat of the Dutch Grand Prix. Back on the calendar three years ago, after a long absence that lasted since 1986, the circuit is obviously the fiefdom of Max Verstappen, who disputes his home GP right here and who also boasts two consecutive victories. The runway, a few steps from the North Sea, may however present further difficulties which will be added to those of the layout of the route, and which can be identified in the strong wind and in a possible, but remote, risk of rain.

Be especially careful on Fridays

According to the forecasts reported by accuweather.comin fact, the day that could make Orange fans open their umbrellas in the stands would be that of Fridayin conjunction with the first two free practice sessions and with the Formula 2 qualifying sessions. The possibility of precipitation is close to 40%, even if the hypothesis of sessions under clear skies remains much higher mostly cloudy, like Saturday’s qualifying of Sunday’s race. With regard to the latter, during the afternoon the risk of rain will be almost nil, unlike in the morning, with rainfall that could make the track wet a few hours before the start and which would complicate the Formula 2 and Porsche Supercup races .

F1 2023, Dutch Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 25th August

Sky: mostly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 35% (thunderstorms at 6%)

Max/min temperatures: 20/21°C

Wind: NW 19 km/h, gusts at 33 km/h

Saturday 26th August

Sky: partly cloudy

Precipitation chance: 19%

Max/min temperatures: 18°C

Wind: WSW 28km/h, gusts to 23km/h

Sunday 27th August

Sky: partly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 3% (in the afternoon)

Max/min temperatures: 16/18°C

Wind: WW 41 km/h, gusts at 46 km/h

So last year

A situation, at least in the race, which could be slightly worse than that seen in 2022, with all 72 laps taking place in partially sunny conditions and which ended with the aforementioned victory for Max Verstappen. In that circumstance, the Dutchman achieved not only his 30th career success, but also his fifth hat track in Formula 1, synonymous with pole position, fastest lap and victory over the same weekend.