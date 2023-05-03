It’s not just the Andretti team that aspires to put down roots in Formula 1: with an official statement published on Wednesday, LKY SUNZ has placed its candidacy to enter the 2025/2026 world championship.

The initiative is financially supported by Legends Advocates Sports Group, a sports fund based in the United States, which has also found the support of private individuals and Asian companies. The new one will submit his application for admission to the FIA ​​before this month’s deadline, with the aim of taking to the track in the 2026 world championship, when the new regulations take effect.

LKY SUNZ intends to create an operational base in Southeast Asia, seeking to channel professional figures to be found in North America, Asia and Africa. In fact, the team has a social objective which is to represent the communities less present in motorsports.

The new team, which inherits the aims of Phantera team Asia will be led by Benjamin Durand who will assume the role of managing director. Paul Fleming will be chairman, who has been in the professional motorsport business for a couple of decades, as well as real estate and financial services. Andrew Pyrah assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer, adding extensive experience across sports, events and entertainment.

Benjamin Durand commented: “We are thrilled to see our investors share our vision of fusing youth culture and racing to create a team that will disrupt Formula 1. The sport’s popularity has grown exponentially, but our principle drive is to bring something different to the sport to appeal to new audiences.We will be the only team operating outside the traditional F1 corridors and by developing bespoke programs to attract talent from under-represented communities, we can bring a diversity of thought yet to be seen in Formula 1”.

“Obviously we aim to be competitive on the track, but we are also committed to entertaining the fans off the track. To support our plans, we have already hired an impressive team of motorsport executives, music and entertainment industry experts and creatives that will help bring this vision to racing.”

In reality, at least initially, the single-seaters will be built and assembled in a European location. It will be curious to see what reactions this project will arouse in F1, from the promoter Liberty to the ten teams currently protagonists, not to mention the FIA.

For now we have only heard of names related to the business world, we will find out later who could be the partners of a project that for the moment is still very covered.