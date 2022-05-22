There is agitation in the Red Bull garage because the mechanics are still working on the DRS of Max Verstappen’s car. Milton Keynes’s team asked the FIA ​​to replace the command of the moving wing after the Dutchman had to give up the second run of Q3 precisely because the flap did not open on the straight.

The Red Bull staff one hour before the start of the Spanish GP are busy solving the problem that has not been overcome by simply replacing the activator and are working on the whole system because they were afraid that the problem was not definitively Resolved.

Mechanics work on Max Verstappen’s DRS, Red Bull RB18 Photo by: Franco Nugnes

In the list of parts to be changed that were authorized by the International Federation there were also the support pins of the mobile flap, since yesterday Max had managed to make the system work in the second activation.

Red Bull is not new to experiencing particularly difficult situations with the DRS: in the last races of last year the problems were reiterated, but the moving wing on the ground-effect single-seaters with profoundly different profiles suggested that activation would be easier. , but the RB18 continues to show one of the weaknesses of reliability in the DRS.