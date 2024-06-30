by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen-Norris, a rivalry is born. And Max extends…

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 237 2 Landon Norris McLaren 156 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 150 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 135 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 118 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 112 7 George Russell Mercedes 111 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 85 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 41 10 Yuki-Tsunoda RB 19 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas RB 14 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 11 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 3 18 Alexander Albon Williams 2 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

In a Grand Prix that will be characterized by a thousand controversies, Max Verstappen extends his lead in the drivers’ standings thanks to the fifth place at the Red Bull Ring. The Dutchman is penalized by the contact with Lando Norris, but essentially the loser is the McLaren driver, who has to retire due to the accident at turn 3. Norris now has 81 points of detachment from the world champion but maintains second place in the World Championship thanks to the bad race of Charles Leclerc.

Behind, Carlos Sainz is close to 15 points behind the Monegasque, while Sergio Perez is approached by Oscar Piastri and George Russell, second and first respectively in Austria.

At the rear, Nico Hülkenberg made a big leap, earning eight points at the Red Bull Ring, even finishing ahead of Sergio Perez. Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly also move up the rankings.