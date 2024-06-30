by VALERIO BARRETTA
Verstappen-Norris, a rivalry is born. And Max extends…
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|237
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|156
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|150
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|135
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|118
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|112
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|111
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|85
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|41
|10
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas RB
|14
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|2
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
In a Grand Prix that will be characterized by a thousand controversies, Max Verstappen extends his lead in the drivers’ standings thanks to the fifth place at the Red Bull Ring. The Dutchman is penalized by the contact with Lando Norris, but essentially the loser is the McLaren driver, who has to retire due to the accident at turn 3. Norris now has 81 points of detachment from the world champion but maintains second place in the World Championship thanks to the bad race of Charles Leclerc.
Behind, Carlos Sainz is close to 15 points behind the Monegasque, while Sergio Perez is approached by Oscar Piastri and George Russell, second and first respectively in Austria.
At the rear, Nico Hülkenberg made a big leap, earning eight points at the Red Bull Ring, even finishing ahead of Sergio Perez. Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly also move up the rankings.
