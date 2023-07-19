Nearly half aligning with the question mark

We are in the second half of July 2023, and with the imminent Hungarian Grand Prix the championship reaches the halfway point with the eleventh of the twenty-two appointments on the calendar. As a result, the end of this season isn’t all that far off, but seven of the ten pilots currently present on the starting grid may not continue their experience in Formula 1 starting from 2024. This, at least, according to their contractual conditions, with the agreements made with the respective teams expiring at the end of this world championship. But who are those who, at present, risk not being present on the starting grid?

Lewis Hamilton

The most sensational case is obviously that of the seven-time world champion. Already on several occasions the pending situation of the British has been discussed, who has not yet signed the new contract offered by Mercedes, always if the Anglo-German team had really proposed a renewal to the one who has won six of his seven titles with the Brackley team. In recent weeks, following the insistent rumors of his move to Ferrari or even his retirement from F1, the Team Principal Toto Wolff reiterated that the parties would you soon come to a handshakewhich, however, did not occur.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo

The team that has most attracted the attention of the public in recent days has been theAlpha Tauriin this case for the replacement of Nyck de Vries with Daniel Ricciardo. Thanks to the results below the Dutchman’s expectations, the latter was fired after ten races to make way for the Australian, who had started 2023 as the third driver from Red Bull. It is therefore clear that the temporary solution taken by the Milton Keynes house itself foresees Ricciardo on loan to Faenza until the end of this year, with further assessments of his performances postponed until the end of the season. Specifically, the Italian-born driver could even be taken into consideration as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez at the end of 2024, the year in which the Mexican’s contract in Red Bull will expire, with Checo recently criticized by the top management of its team for its recent performances. The same option would also involve Ricciardo’s new teammate, ie Yuki Tsunoda: As much as his tenure at AlphaTauri looks like almost guaranteed for 2024even the Japanese, improved over the years, has not yet renewed with the younger sister of Red Bull.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri, however, is not the only team that has yet to renew both of its drivers. In fact, the Haaswho had footed at the end of 2020 Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean to leave room for Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. The war in Ukraine and the ban on drivers with the Russian Superlicence, however, favored the return of the Dane last season, with the son of the former F1 driver, Jan, who would appear destined to remain in the US team also for 2024. Similar expectations also for Hulkenberg, recalled earlier this year to replace compatriot Mick Schumacher, with a decision that had generated quite a bit of controversy. However, despite his absence from the role of factory driver since 2019, the German is still living up to the team’s expectations, which is why a renewal is expected at least for 2024.

Guanyu Zhou

There is relative tranquility also for Zhou, the current pilot of theAlfa Romeo. The team, which is pursuing its transformation project into Audi for 2026, does not seem particularly dissatisfied with the performance of the Chinese driver, and there are no rumors that they would like another profile to enter as Valtteri Bottas’ new teammate. As a result, Zhou could remain at Sauber (which will be renamed at the end of this year) also in 2024.

Logan Sargeant

Along with Hamilton, the other real question mark concerns the US rookie. Exactly like De Vries, who was however denied the possibility of proceeding during this season, the driver of the Williams he is the only one who has not won any championship points, with Alex Albon surprising especially in the last few races. The English team, which seems to be growing steadily, could still decide to keep it at Grove in 2024 as well, but performance in the second half of this world championship will be determined to completely convince the new Team Principal James Vowles.

other deadlines

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 2028

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 2024

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 2024

George Russell (Mercedes) – 2024

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 2024, with option for 2025

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 2024

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 2025

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 2024

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2024

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – //

Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 2024

Alex Albon (Williams) – 2024