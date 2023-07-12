Everyone is talking about Norris

As soon as a competitive McLaren was in his hands, Lando Norris he demonstrated his talent and his competitive maturity both in Austria and in Great Britain. At the Red Bull Ring the 23-year-old from Glastonbury finished fourth, while in his home race at Silverstone he finished in second position, confirming the position taken in qualifying in both races. It is natural that the spotlights have turned on the young English driver, who has been in Formula 1 for five seasons now and who year after year is showing an growth both in terms of speed and reliabilityso much so that he pushed out of Formula 1 last season Daniel Ricciardo, who came out with broken bones from the internal duel with his teammate.

Norris still lacks the joy of a winbut with that of Silverstone they are now 7 podiums conquered in the category, at least once in the last four years, a sign of great continuity of results. Placements that have not gone unnoticed at Red Bull, where, it’s no mystery, Sergio Perez’s more than stammering performance has raised more than one question about the Mexican driver’s future in the team.

In fact, there are five grands prix that he fails to qualify in the top 10, against the five consecutive poles and the same number of victories obtained by teammate Max Verstappen. But that’s not all, because the gap between the two Red Bull drivers amounts to 99 points in just 10 races: to find a similar gap in the same car after the same number of races with the current scoring system, you have to go back to 2010 when in Ferrari Fernando Alonso overtook Felipe Massa by 131 lengths.

Marko confirms his interest

The photos of Helmut Marko at Silverstone, sitting at a table with Mark Berryman, manager of Lando Norris, thus kicked off the inevitable barrage of rumors about the future of the British driver. Asked about it by Kleine Zeitungthe Austrian councilor of Red Bull did not hold back and actually confirmed the team’s interest in Norris: “He has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2025, but he is by far the strongest of the young drivers. His youthful nature would be ideal for Red Bull. We’ve already had intense talks in the past and it’s no secret that he and Max are good friends.” More pressure on Perez?