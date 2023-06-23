Radio-paddock focused on Palou

The name of Alex Palou is increasingly at the center of attention in the F1 paddock as regards the driver market. The seats in the top teams are all assigned – the renewals of Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes and subsequently that of Charles Leclerc with Ferrari are expected – but this does not mean that in the mid-group there is no room for any changes in the 2024 line-up given that with such a subtle balance from fifth position in the Constructors’ standings onwards, having quality drivers available can make the difference between one position and another, with the related millions of euros in prize money attached.

Hopefully, the team that will always have an ‘advantage’ on Alex Palou compared to other realities it’s McLaren given that it was the Woking team last season that offered the Spanish driver a preparatory program for F1 with track tests, free practice sessions and work on the simulator. The ‘basic package’ on which Palou and McLaren agreed had some unexpected ‘extras’ such as the recent test held in Budapest in Hungary (we talked about it together with Palou in Monza) testifying to the recognized value of Palou by the Woking team which, however, will very unlikely have a free seat in 2024 given that Lando Norris has renewed until 2025 and Oscar Piastri has daringly landed in McLaren after considerable efforts by Zak Brown to steal him from Alpine which she was ‘owner’ of the Australian’s training and convinced – wrongly – that she was in control of the future of the class of 2001.

Should McLaren not have the possibility to offer Palou a F1 steering wheel in 2024 due to an overabundance of drivers at that point, then other scenarios could open up towards new horizons for Palou who obviously would not be denied the possibility of crowning his dream of racing in F1. In a recent podcast Nelson Piquet junior said that Palou could be the perfect replacement for Nyck De Vries in Alpha Tauri as he already has solid contacts with Max Verstappen as they are simracing teammates in the RedLine team. If De Vries doesn’t actually see his seat in Faenza confirmed next season, Palou could certainly be a candidate, but certainly not because he is Verstappen’s simracing adventure partner. Honda, in fact, knows very well what Palou’s potential is having seen him blossom first in SuperFormula and then in IndyCar and Marko himself carefully followed Palou’s steps in his ‘European’ career in GP3 and F2 before moving to Japan.

A year ago, AlphaTauri tried to bring Colton Herta into F1 because they ‘needed’ an American driver. The project linked to the son of art has waned due to Superlicense problems, a requirement instead centered by Logan Sargeant, who is certainly not thrilling at the start of the season in which the confrontation with boxmate Alexander Albon is merciless for the rookie. Alex Palou coming from four years of IndyCar could fulfill the role of ‘standard bearer’ of the top US car formula in F1, with the Haas which in turn could increase its stars and stripes ‘DNA’ which at the moment does not go beyond the property given that the headquarters are in Maranello. Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are both out of contract, Gunther Steiner could decide to renew both, one or neither. Overall situations still to be defined and which will be evolving in the second half of the season after the summer break.