POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 195 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 126 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 117 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 102 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 68 6 George Russell Mercedes 65 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 37 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 15 11 Lando Norris McLaren 12 12 Alexander Albon Williams 7 13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 6 14 Oscar Piastri McLaren 5 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 16 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 4 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2 19 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 20 Nyck de Vries Alpha Tauri 0

How the Drivers’ Championship is changing

Max Verstappen continues to fly away towards the third title in his career given that with victory number 41 which is worth the engagement with Ayrton Senna he now has a 69-point advantage over Sergio Perez, today just sixth and author of the fastest lap in the final because he was too far from the rivals. Fernando Alonso is now just nine points behind Checo, with Lewis Hamilton continuing to be in great form today.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have moved up the standings by recovering from the belly of the group after yesterday’s negative Qualifying. The hero of the day remains Alexander Albon finished seventh for Williams and now twelfth in the Drivers’ standings. Points also for Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas.

Next appointment

Formula 1 will be back on track in two weeks, in Montreal, from 30 June to 2 July, for the Austrian Grand Prix, home race for the Red Bull team and one of Max Verstappen's favorite tracks. The format of the weekend will be, for the second time this year, that of Sprint race. Then obviously the typical European timetables return: Friday PL1 and Qualifying at 1.30pm and 5pm respectively. Sprint Shootout Saturday at 12.00pm, then Sprint race at 4.30pm. The Grand Prix, on the other hand, will start on Sunday at 15.00.