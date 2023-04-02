Three red flags, lots of confusion and lots of doubts. The Australian Grand Prix will be remembered for a long time, not so much for the excitement on the track, but rather for the controversies that arose following some decisions by the race direction that didn’t convince.

If the first red flag, displayed due to the gravel left on the track following Alex Albon’s accident, had already turned up one’s nose, the one shown in the final laps created more than a few mixed feelings.

The constant search for entertainment has generated controversy both among the teams and among the riders, with the latter not hesitating to criticize the Federation’s work for a red flag which, clearly, was not necessary. In this regard, the winner of the race, Max Verstappen, also expressed his opinion, who after the race underlined how it was possible to finish behind the safety car.

“It’s quite clear. I didn’t understand why there was a need for a red flag,” explained the Dutchman at the end of the race.

“I think if we had a safety car and then a normal rolling start, we wouldn’t have had all these crashes and then we would have had a normal finish. So at the end of the day, the problems just created themselves.”

“With these red flags, I don’t know, maybe the first could have been there, but I think I don’t understand the second one, so it was a bit of a mess. It wasn’t necessary, it could have been solved with a Virtual Safety Car or a Safety Car at most,” added the two-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, rest of the field at the restart Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso also expressed several doubts about the work of the FIA, who on the occasion of the next appointment in Azerbaijan promised to ask the race directors for further explanations. “I will probably ask Baku what the reason was [per l’esposizione della seconda bandiera rossa dopo l’incidente di Kevin Magnussen]”.

“I know there was a piece of tire on the first straight. But the car was on the inside of turn four, so it felt pretty safe. And the Safety Car is for those kinds of reasons.”

“So perhaps the opinion was different for us. But the FIA ​​is the only one that has all the cards on the table. So in this type of situation we trust them,” added the Aston Martin standard bearer, who in the restart after the second red flag was hit by Carlos Sainz, ending up in a spin. Fortunately, the two-time world champion was able to restart without damage, then recovering third place thanks to the Federation’s decision to re-establish the order of the grid.

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Among the drivers, the question is divided on two elements: on the one hand the fact that the red flag was not necessary, on the other that, once the stoppage was decided, a restart from the grid could still be avoided, more spectacular but also more risky , opting instead for the classic rolling start.

“It seems to me that a rolling start is better in these situations, because you have the feeling of being able to give it your all… You have a good race, then someone comes to block in turn 1 you have to finish your race. So I don’t like these restarts”, explained Lando Norris, adding how an unnecessary chaotic situation could lead to ending the race with a retirement.

In fact, during the last restart from a standstill, in addition to the episode involving Alonso, the two Alpines also had to abandon the race, while in the rear Logan Sargeant collided with Nyck De Vries.

“I think that in the first quarter of the race we can understand, but in the second half and especially with four laps to go, it seems to me that many things get ruined and it doesn’t seem right for many who have done a good job and are eliminated. So I doubt they will change anything. I don’t think the penultimate red flag was necessary,” added the Englishman.

“I don’t know what happened throughout the race, but there seemed to be enough action, and from what I saw, I think I was having a good race, but the aim of giving [seconda] red flag, I feel like it was just to make a show.”