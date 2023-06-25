A Hamilton in great shape

Mercedes in Spain exercised the valid option to extend George Russell’s contract until 2025. The English driver, who joined the Brackley team a year ago, signed a pole position in 2022 and obtained a victory in Brazil unlike Lewis Hamiltonwho in 2023 is taking a clear revenge against his young compatriot, who is currently 37 points behind in the Drivers’ standings.

Hamilton is engaged with Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso in the fight for second place in the championship behind an unattainable Max Verstappen and unlike Russell has not yet formalized his stay in Mercedes in 2024. “We have nothing to say in particular, there are no big news”Lewis Hamilton said at a press conference in Canada. Previously, now several weeks ago, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had pointed out that “it was a shame to discuss money with Hamilton“but judging by what filters from Great Britain, it is precisely Hamilton’s numbers and requests that represent an obstacle towards a white smoke that will arrive in any case.

Hamilton’s requests

According to the online edition of the Daily Mail Lewis Hamilton’s current contract has a bonus of 15 million pounds linked to the eventual conquest of the world title. The seven-time world champion would like to see this bonus included in the ‘base’ salary and not just in case of winning the world championship. Furthermore, would like to be guaranteed a role as Mercedes brand ambassador for ten years after the end of his F1 career at £20m per season (as a simple brand ambassador). Furthermore, the Stevenage driver would like a long contract and not a 1+1 as proposed by Mercedes. The positions are therefore distant, but both have no intention of reaching a break. A compromise will be reached, but Hamilton must also lower his demands.