Norris to the rescue

Thanks to the updates brought to the McLaren, the MCL60 has transformed from an ugly duckling who had difficulty hitting the top10 to a beautiful swan, which has allowed Lando Norris to be able to fight – surprisingly – for the positions that count. In Austria the young English driver finished fourth both in qualifying and in the race, while in his home race in Great Britain he came close to pole position, qualifying second – beaten at the last minute by Max Verstappen – and repeating the place of honor even at the end of the grand prix.

Norris has thus shown that he is a fast and mature driver, in his fifth season in McLaren, capable of seizing the opportunities that present themselves in front of him. The photograph he portrayed did not go unnoticed Helmut Marko of Red Bull sat down to discuss with the English driver’s manager, Mark Berryman. The Austrian then didn’t shy away from compliments for Woking’s bishop, explaining to journalists that he believes him “by far the strongest of the young men” and explaining how it would be “perfect for Red Bull“, also by virtue of his friendship with Max Verstappen.

Is there also Ferrari for Norris?

However, Lando Norris is linked to McLaren until the end of the 2025 championship and therefore the prospect of changing teams seems to be anything but immediate. But yes, in the summer the paddock comes alive with the most disparate market rumors, in accordance with what is called “Silly Season” or the time of nonsense. The well-known British journalist reported the rumors that are circulating in Formula 1 right now Joe Saward, from the pages of his blog.

“Over the past weekend Norris and Albon have been at the center of rumors regarding their future. Both have been linked to both Ferrari and Red Bull. It is questionable whether these moves make sense, but there are those who believe that Lando already has a sort of pre-contract with Ferrari“said Saward, adding however that a landing in Ferrari or Red Bull does not seem to be a step”logical” for the McLaren driver.

But not only: “Other rumors say that in 2025 Carlos Sainz will move to Audiwhile Mercedes would be delighted to welcome Charles Leclerc“. Saward then took stock of Red Bull, confirming that he sees Sergio Perez on the grill and underlining the possibility for Daniel Ricciardo to take over the wheel as early as 2024, if he does well with Alpha Tauri in this second part of the championship. The possibility for Liam Lawson to find a place in the Faenza-based team has been confirmed, while the possibility of Alex Palou landing in F1 seems to be receding.