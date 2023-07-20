Albon, new life in Williams

Seduced and Abandoned in the Space of Two Seasons: The Experience of Alexander Albon in the Red Bull galaxy it was a roller coaster of emotions. First the surprise arrival in Toro Rosso, then the promotion after just 12 GPs in Formula 1 alongside Max Verstappen in Red Bull and finally the footing after a season and a half in the main team of the Austrian energy drinks giant.

At the end of 2020 – at just 24 years old – Albon’s career no longer seemed to have prospects at high levels, so much so as to push the Thai standard bearer with a British passport to recycle himself in the DTM. In 2022 the surprise call of the Williams. In this year and a half Albon has managed to rebuild his career with good results, already capturing 15 points with a car that is not among the best on the grid. This performance has put the 27-year-old born in London back at the center of the market: there has been talk of an interest from Ferrari, but also from Red Bull, with Helmut Marko sighing a “Unfortunately” on the contractual link between Albon and Williams.

“The Ferrari? Good to know”

In recent weeks, rumors have intensified about a possible interest from Ferrari towards him, albeit denied by Frederic Vasseur – who however praised the performance of the Thai driver. In the Hungary paddock, he was asked if the rumors about the Reds could motivate him: “Yes, I would say yes. Positive voices are always nice. They underline how well this season has gone so far. I am very happy to hear these voices. And even if they’re just rumors, I’m not complaining.”

When asked about the prospects for the Hungaroring, he then explained: “I feel in good shape, I can’t deny it. This is my second year with the team, a luxury from a certain point of view. Apart from Melbourne, there hasn’t been a single weekend where we haven’t had the chance to score points. I feel that I am riding well and that we are making great progress as a team. I think this weekend will be a kind of reality check.”Albon concluded.