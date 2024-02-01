The German team announced this Thursday, February 1, through its social networks that the seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave its ranks at the end of 2024, after the British driver activated a termination clause in his last contract extension. signed last year. The Italian team Ferrari has confirmed that Hamilton will race with his car in 2025.

After 11 years at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton changes direction to Ferrari. The acclaimed British driver confirmed his departure from the German giant with an official statement, where he assures that ending his contract with Mercedes has been “one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make”, although he also mentioned that “he is excited to take a new challenge”.

“I have spent 11 incredible years with this team and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” said Lewis Hamilton in a statement, ensuring that he will end his cycle with the Germans “100% committed”.

In this way, the love story between Hamilton, 39, and the Mercedes Benz team comes to an end.

This is the driver's biggest move since leaving McLaren for Mercedes at the end of 2012, and came as a surprise despite constant rumors that it could one day happen.

The 2012 change also surprised the motorsports scene, since Hamilton left a team with which he was world champion to join a young team that had a lot to prove on the circuit.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton will part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Lewis has activated a release option in the contract announced last year. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2024



Now, the oldest and winning team in the sport, the Italian Ferrari, has convinced the Briton to join its team, confirming that Hamilton will wear red next year through a statement on their social networks.

A decision that turns the sport on its head and seeks to end the drought of the Italians, who have not won a world championship since 2008.

Read alsoHamilton negotiates his signing for Ferrari for 2025, according to several media

News in development…

With EFE, Reuters and AFP