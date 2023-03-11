The Whatsapp group of F1 drivers

Just like all “mere mortals” who have a smartphone and the app of the most famous instant messaging system, Formula 1 drivers also have their own Whatsapp group, in which to exchange opinions and – why not – make fun of what is happening on race weekends. One of the administrators is Lando Norris: the Briton revealed the existence of the group ‘F1 Driver Chat‘ which encompasses all members of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (the union of drivers).

James Hunt as group image

One of the first times the topic of the Whatsapp group came up was when Nikita Mazepin revealed that he was kicked out by George Russell (also one of the admins) on the same day Haas fired him. Norris gave some more information: “It’s not so much a chat where we chat about this or that, but it has a much more useful purpose. Here we talk about the things that can help us as drivers, like the rules and the interpretation of the regulations. It’s a way of representing ourselves, but I don’t know how much it reveals. George is kind of the boss“, these are the words to the podcast Fast and the Curious. “It’s called F1 Driver Chat. There is James Hunt as a group photo“.

The usual Lando

Norris then returned to one of his favorite pastimes, jokingly teasing his friend Russell: “If I scroll I see only ‘Happy New Year’, but no one has wished George on his birthday. Who sends messages? More or less we all collaborate and exchange different ideas to propose. Here is Esteban (Ocon, ed.)Guanyu (Zhou, ed)Alex (Albon, ed.). I can’t find any memes! What if I also write something? Sure, but only constructive criticism“. And then he bursts out laughing: he knows he said it big.