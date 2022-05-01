Ayrton Senna would have liked to drive for Ferrari before ending his Formula 1 career. The Imola accident, in that cursed one May 1st 1994, cut short other years of racing that looked splendid for him and for the championship in general. With death awaiting, and already with death in his heart from having witnessed the tragedy of the day before Roland Ratzenberger, Senna hit the wall of the Tambourine and became a legend of motoring. But without Cavallino.

In 2012 Cesare Fiorio told FormulaPassion.it his attempt to approach Ayrton Senna when he was Ferrari sporting director (July 1990), and how close he came to having him run in a red suit. “Senna would have arrived in Maranello in 1991, the year in which I had to leave. At the time I was carrying out a secret negotiation to have him in Maranello. Prost was made aware of this negotiation by the then president of Ferrari, Piero Fusaro, who was probably annoyed by my presence, by my role. Jealousies? I do not know. Maybe he had inferiority complexes. I just never understood what he could have towards me. Or simply the effects of internal political struggles. Not knowing how to eliminate me, he thought it best to ally with Prost. What better opportunity could Fusaro have to ally himself with the French driver, confiding to Alain that his team manager was hiring Ayrton? There was no good relationship between Prost and Senna. Upon learning of this situation, Prost took a hostile attitude towards me, not understanding that they were using him to embarrass me.. The failure of Senna to arrive in Maranello changed the history of Formula 1, of Ayrton – who then made the choice to go to Williams and lost his life in Imola – and mine. With him at the wheel of the Red I would have stayed too“. Subsequently Senna promised to join Ferrari after winning the world championship with Williams, not at Fiorio but at Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. The tragic chronicle of the 1994 San Marino GP interrupted everything.

Fusaro in 2020 told the monthly Four wheels that “Alain Prost, bypassing the hierarchies, asked for a private interview with Gianni Agnelli, who granted it to him. Upon leaving the interview, Prost officially declared that he had been reconfirmed at Ferrari for the 1991 season. At that moment I was caught off guard and, respecting the company hierarchies, I consulted with Romiti about the signature to be placed on Ayrton Senna’s contract. , also because the confirmation of Alain Prost in the team automatically excluded the presence of the Brazilian champion. Prost’s confirmation, unable to be questioned, was a choice that, rightly or wrongly, was now officially attributed to Gianni Agnelli“. Fusaro said that he would have liked Senna well for the positive feedback that he could have had that engagement on the Brazilian market, in which Fiat has always invested a lot. Cesare Romiti confirmed this version.

“At 5.30 pm on 9 July 1990, the fax of Ferrari’s sports management in Maranello spit out a document that could have changed the history of Formula 1. It was an agreement with Ayrton Senna’s autograph at the bottom. A pre-contract with which the Brazilian driver undertook to race with the Cavallino at least in 1991 and 1992 (but then he could have extended). It is a document that Cesare Fiorio, then the sporting director of the house, keeps in the safe of his good Apulian retreat. Fiorio proudly shows it, hiding only the figures requested by Ayrton (we are talking about 10 billion lire) which included a rich bonus in the event of a championship victory, a pair of Ferrari F40s, the 1991 single-seater and the promise to also give him that of the following season. “My deal with Senna was completely secret. I had met him secretly at his home, first in San Paolo and then in Monte Carlo, we never showed up talking on the track. Personally conducted in great secrecy. Ayrton and I were in agreement on everything, but Fusaro, who was then president, began to make me a series of sensational teasing, taking away my proxies, setting me up stakes. First of all he took Prost and took him to Romiti, then he went to the sponsor Marlboro which was ours, but also of McLaren. He did everything to blow that agreement and the result is that the best driver in the world has never made it to Ferrari ”. We honestly do not believe that the lawyer would have said no to the best driver in the world. The indisputable truth is that Ayrton had said yes for the first time in March in Brazil and then had sent the confirmation fax the day after the 100th victory of the Maranello company, obtained by Prost on 8 July at Le Castellet.“, Recalls Umberto Zapelloni on the Daily Sheet.