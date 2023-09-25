As he already suspected on the eve of the weekend, Aston Martin’s Japanese weekend did not reveal great satisfactions, even if Fernando Alonso is sure that the race could have taken on a different scenario with a different strategy.

The eighth place achieved with the Spaniard, with four important points for the classification, useful to contain the comeback of McLaren, which in the last few events has considerably reduced the gap in the fight for fourth position in the constructors’ championship.

Alonso’s result, however, contrasts with the withdrawal of Lance Stroll, but still truly in contention for a position in the top ten already in qualifying. In fact, after about twenty laps, the Canadian, who had started on the soft, found himself behind the two AlphaTauris, about ten seconds from the points zone. Then keeping in mind the possible return of the two Alpines over the long distance, which had a fairly unloaded set-up, as well as the single stop planned for Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, only a few laps later, Stroll was forced to retire, although the reason was not initially clear, given that no apparent damage was seen on the car. After the race, the Team Principal explained that the Canadian’s retirement was due to a rear wing problem, which caused some apprehension in the pits.

“We had a problem with the rear wing, which worried us, and we took it to be checked. And we decided that it was much safer for him to stop,” Mike Krack explained in interviews. A problem that also involved Fernando Alonso, albeit not directly. In fact, when Stroll was forced to park the car in the pits, the mechanics carried out preliminary analyses, finding fractures in the carbon elements that make up the rear wing.

A problem that, according to Krack, had never occurred before the Suzuka appointment, and this generated some concern within the garage.

Aston Martin AMR23, technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For this reason, a few laps later the team opened up via radio to inform Alonso of the failure that had previously occurred on Stroll’s car, suggesting that he avoid, as much as possible, running over the curbs. The objective was to avoid vibrations that could put further stress on the components: “Fernando, for information we found the rear wing broken on the other car. Our car seems okay from what we can see from the data, but if you can, try to use the curbs to a minimum.”

Using the curbs less also means constantly losing a few cents per lap, especially on a track like Suzuka where drivers often tend to use the track as much as possible to gain the greatest advantage. An example is the run of the Spoon, where some drivers, depending on their driving styles, often make great use of the curb in the first part of the bend, as well as attacking the final chicane before reaching the finish line.

On the eve of the weekend, a sensor was seen on the Aston Martin to check the flexions of the rear wing positioned above the monopylon.