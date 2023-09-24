As had already happened at Silverstone, McLaren confirmed itself as the second force of the weekend at Suzuka, beating both the Ferraris and Mercedes in the chase for the podium. After the front row conquered on Saturday, the British team was able to realize the potential of the single-seater, achieving a podium that was never really in question.

When the traffic lights went out, Lando Norris immediately took second place over his teammate, also trying to undermine, albeit unsuccessfully, Max Verstappen in turn one. From that moment, thanks to the various interruptions caused by the accidents, the two standard bearers of the Woking team tried to manage the pace, with McLaren deciding to recall Oscar Piastri first, anticipating their opponents to switch to the hard tyre.

A move that allowed the Australian to gain virtual second place, which he then lost again when, after the stop, Norris began to recover and get closer. While the English driver secured second position by extending the gap to a margin of around five seconds, behind him Piastri proved capable of managing the hard with the average of the Ferraris, whose intention was to try to get closer and attempt an undercut. An attempt which, however, didn’t work, because McLaren responded well, increasing the pace and fending off any possibility of attack.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With the podium positions virtually increasingly secure, the only obstacle was to overtake George Russell, who had remained on the track to attempt the single stop. From then on, the two drivers managed the pace until the checkered flag, still extending the gap on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari to over seven seconds.

“Another fantastic day for us. Second and third position for us. We couldn’t ask for more. The team did an amazing job. My start was very good. I almost caught Max, but Max is Max too. So I didn’t have much of a chance in turn two, but I tried. But the pace was extremely good today, compared to everyone else. We’re not close to Max, but we’re not far either. So it was a very good day. I am also very happy for Oscar, on his first podium in Formula 1. Congratulations,” explained Lando Norris.

Even though today the gap from the top is twenty seconds, Norris wants to look at the glass half full, aiming upwards: “We’re pushing, we’re getting there [alla Red Bull]. The progress we have made is truly exceptional. Like I said, I’m very proud of the team and the steps forward we’re making every weekend. I’m sure there will be difficult times. But we’re getting there step by step.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In his sixteenth race weekend, Piastri secured his first podium in Formula 1 with a usual weekend, which ended admirably after a good second place in qualifying. “It’s a really special feeling. I will definitely remember it for a long, long time, so I can’t thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity,” Piastri said.

“There are not many people in the world who have this opportunity in their entire life. And I managed to have it in my first season. So I thank the team very much. It wasn’t my best race ever. But it was enough to get a trophy at the end. So yes, I’m very happy.”