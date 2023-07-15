Stefano Domenicali, part 2. The president and CEO of F1 in the long exclusive chat with Roberto Chinchero indicated what the orientation of the top motoring championship will be in the coming years: he has drawn up a sort of manifesto that will be able to bring the GPs closer to their own history and tradition, without triggering any ideological or religious war. He took us on a journey into the future, offering us an insight into a very courageous project that is already looking at the regulation that will follow the one that has yet to be born in 2026.

“We don’t want to wage technological wars against full electric mobility, it is a technology that will have its own market, but we believe that Formula 1 can accelerate the possibility of having sustainable petrol at the right price, and this will be a great help for mobility in the sense absolute, including commercial, aeronautical, and that which includes the fleet of cars currently circulating in the world which are approximately one and a half billion. It is a very important challenge for Formula 1, and I am sure it will also help to consolidate the vision of all the teams.”

How can the battery weight problem be solved?

“Formula 1 has in its DNA the culture of making each single-seater component as light as possible. I am sure there will be research and studies to address this issue. But above all, the next step will solve the problem…”.

That is to say?

“If we manage to be effective in the study and creation of sustainable petrols we will be able to think about the next generation of power units by focusing on lightness, we want a competitive engine, with lots of horsepower and also with a more important sound. 99.9% of people want to hear a Formula 1 sound again on the track, and it is a need that we have put on the table”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

Considering that sustainable fuels are already capable of guaranteeing carbon neutral engines by themselves, is there still a need to have power units as complex as the current ones?

“Personally I think not. Today we are in a transition phase, the big manufacturers need to develop hybrid and electric technologies as they are part of their sales portfolio, but I believe that, if we do a good job with sustainable fuels, we will be able to have simplified engines and with less impact on weight. It’s something we’ll start thinking about soon.”

How important do you consider the presence of a large number of official manufacturers in Formula 1?

“Formula 1 has grown a lot as an entertainment platform, we have managed to reach many new fans thanks to many important communication initiatives. On the technical front at this stage of. energy transition it was important to associate the sustainable petrol project with Formula 1, I think that without this element the interest of the manufacturers would probably have been less, it was a very important step to have them on board. Thanks also to Formula 1, the world will have a diversified offer in the future”.

From 2026 there will be a close confrontation between fuel producers. What do you expect on this front?

“There is little talk about it, but it is an issue that we are trying to regulate to prevent it from becoming a clash of the titans. We could have made another type of choice, that is, if we have a single supply of tires why not introduce just one supply of fuel? We have decided to leave the field open so as not to block the technological relationships that have linked teams and motorists to companies in the sector for many years”.

“We introduced the single supply in F.2 and F.3 because it marries the philosophy of the categories, but Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, a technological training ground in which there must also be this type of research, a challenge useful and preparatory for the great challenges of mobility”.

“Our task will be to define a development window within which fuel producers will be able to operate, we cannot leave the field totally free otherwise we would run the risk of unbalancing the values ​​in the field. But, I repeat, this will be a very important game, the companies are understanding that potentially the Formula 1 program can give them the possibility to patent new technologies”.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner with FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem talk in the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the governance of Formula 1, the presence of the teams stands out, which in fact sit at the table of rules. Do you see it as a positive aspect or in certain situations does it represent a brake?

“The governance of the various sports are very different from each other. Formula 1 grew up with the current scheme and I don’t think it’s possible to change it. It must be premised that the FIA ​​must be responsible in defining and monitoring the regulations, and this is a firm point”.

“What I see as an opportunity for growth is a change in the way teams manage their presence in this scenario. When we’re on the track, it’s right that each team gives everything to impose itself on its opponents, but there’s also a moment in which we need to think together thinking about the good of sport, an asset from which everyone then benefits. In this scenario everyone should make their contribution going beyond what may be the personal benefit in the short term. I think there has been some progress on this point, but there is still some way to go”.

Getting everyone to row on the same side does not promise to be a simple undertaking…

“In Canada we organized a meeting to which I sent the general manager of the NFL, Roger Goodell, precisely to explain to our world of Formula 1 that there is a different way of addressing issues from a relational and governance point of view, and it was a very interesting testimony”.

“It’s right to be adversaries on the competition field, but outside there are common themes to be tackled with team spirit. In our case we need the teams to understand that there are interests that go beyond winning or losing the race on Sunday, but we’re getting there and I’m optimistic.”

In the paddock we are starting to talk about the budget cap again pending the results of the FIA ​​checks relating to the 2022 season. Are you afraid that last year’s scenario could recur?

“Control is in the hands of the FIA. Personally what I have asked is to anticipate the publication of the investigations made by the staff of the International Federation as soon as possible, I hope it can be done as soon as possible, but I am only saying this because in this way there is no room for speculation and comments that are not good for Nobody”.

Last year, however, the controversy continued when the FIA ​​announced the sanctions. What do you think?

“I would like the penalty to be sporting in the event of an infraction, it is something we asked very clearly. There are three regulations to be respected, sporting, technical and financial, and any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can’t go in any other direction.”

Can the budget cap act as a brake for teams called to catch up with their opponents?

“It is a subject of attention between the teams and the Federation, they are trying to lend a hand to the teams that in the past were able to invest less in their structure. These are ongoing discussions in the Financial Regulation forum, because the budget cap must not include this limit”.

There are those who argue that Formula 1 is often held back by an overly engineering vision…

“It is clear that this sport needs technology, it is something that is in its DNA. However, I think it is important to remember that there is a limit beyond which the political and strategic vision is greater, technology must be at the service of sport and not the other way around”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin in the Silverstone paddock Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Technology, show and green. Can they really coexist?

“We are trying and the results are coming. In Austria we have introduced systems that have guaranteed clean energy throughout the paddock, it’s a first experiment that will open a new path. There are many initiatives in this regard that are bringing results, we are not telling stories. Then, obviously, we are a world championship and we have to go around the world, but here too we are trying to make the calendar more efficient, and we hope as soon as possible that the aviation world will be able to feed on sustainable fuels”.

“On the subject of entertainment we have made great progress, I believe that today attending a Grand Prix is ​​an experience that combines sporting entertainment with many surrounding events, at Silverstone there were concerts attended by 45,000 people. The racing part obviously remains the fundamental one for us, and if at the moment Max is dominating, behind him we are seeing some wonderful battles ”.

How far can Formula 1 grow without touching its DNA?

“We will never touch the DNA. What we are seeing is a balance that works and will not be changed. We will continue to work to get in touch with more and more new fans, and in this particular aspect the United States are far ahead and can teach us a lot. This doesn’t mean changing the sport, as I sometimes hear, absolutely not.”