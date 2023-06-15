Over the last decade, the number of Grands Prix on the calendar has risen drastically, surpassing the 20 mark to reach the 24 events originally envisaged for this season. However, due to the severe COVID restrictions and the floods that hit the region from mid-May onwards respectively, the events in China and Emilia-Romagna were cancelled, bringing the calendar back to 22 races.

After the recent increase in popularity of the series, in recent months Stefano Domenicali had not hidden that he had received numerous offers, which could have brought the calendar even to 30 events per season. Currently the Concorde Agreement, signed between Formula 1 and the teams, allows for a maximum of 25 appointments per season, but Domenicali has suggested that the goal for the near future is to arrive at a calendar with 24 races per season. year that can last steadily over time.

“The number we set for ourselves this year, but which we didn’t reach for the reasons we know well, but what we want to do next year is reach 24 races. And I think 24 is the right number, it’s the number required by the market,” explained the CEO on the official Formula 1 podcast.

Stefano Domenicali in Saudi Arabia, one of the latest stops added to the calendar Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“To say it’s the right balance between that aspect [la richiesta del mercato] and the complexity of the logistics of working people. But I would say that this is the number we should focus on for a long time”.

Among the cities interested in hosting a stage on the calendar there is also Madrid, which a few months ago sent a letter of intent to Formula 1 to confirm its interest at the top of the series. A proposal that is gaining more and more strength, but which clashes with Barcelona’s intention to keep the GP for a long time. Domenicali confirmed that Madrid is more than just interested, but at the moment no decision has yet been made, also because at the end of 2021 the Catalan city signed the renewal of the contract until 2026.

“I have always been transparent with Barcelona. It is true that Madrid wants to host a race in the future, but no decision has been made so far. This is another great sign of the health of F1, no political reasons will be discussed, only commercial, technical and sporting issues in the coming months. And for the good of F1, we will make the right decision. I’m sure”.

“But we have to remember that we still have years of contract with Barcelona and we are really very happy with the way Barcelona is handling the future, because obviously [l’interesse del Madrid] it has helped them react, to push for the improvement that is needed at all levels, everywhere.”

The Barcelona pit straight: the Catalan circuit’s contract currently extends until 2026 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

If in the past Spain was able to host two events in the same season, now this option no longer seems to be feasible, both for economic reasons and because Formula 1 is expanding its horizons towards other markets. “At the time, the vision wasn’t that broad. Our calendar was still focused on Europe. Today we have a world calendar with more races.”

“I think that in Europe, also in the future, I expect to see tenders in which the principle of rotation can be applied. But not two in the same year”, explained the CEO, who then added that the discussions with the organizers of some Grands Prix have already started to understand where this rotation could be applied, although at the moment nothing has been finalized yet.

For the foreseeable future, however, Italy will continue to have the opportunity to host two stages on its territory thanks to existing contracts with Imola and Monza, with the latter working to modernize its facilities and meet the requirements of the top of the series. Unfortunately, this year’s appointment in Imola was canceled due to force majeure, but Domenicali confirmed that in the next few weeks discussions will begin to extend the contract by one year beyond the current deadline.

Talks will begin in the coming weeks to extend the Imola contract by one year from the current deadline Photo by: Carl Bingham / Aston Martin

Monza is one of those events defined as “historic” together with other legendary stages such as Suzuka, Spa or Silverstone. Appointments which, for various reasons, over the years have seen their presence on the calendar questioned: recently, it is no mystery that the future of the Belgian Grand Prix is ​​at risk, so much so that it only managed to enter the 2023 calendar following the failure of the plan to bring F1 back to South Africa.

Although the leaders of the category are investigating the possibility of adding new destinations to the calendar, Domenicali wanted to underline that he intends to keep the historic appointments: “It is certainly very important that the historic races have their own personality. And those who say that F1 doesn’t respect historic races make me laugh. It’s absolutely the opposite.

“What I have always said is that the word historical means a lot, it has its own responsibility, but historical cannot be seen as an old and outdated place. This is not historical, it is old. I think what we want is to use this moment amazing where F1 is growing to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.”

The “Welcome to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps” sign Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It’s about understanding that the world is evolving. When you hear, and perhaps you may be shocked, that a certain new generation of kids or people who are now in love with F1 have no idea who the drivers were five years ago, not 55 years ago, and they have no idea of ​​a certain technical element of what we are doing, it would be wrong not to recognize it. I’m not saying they are right. I’m saying that we need to understand what is the right balance that we need to follow in order to make the right decisions for the future.”

“So the historic races will always be part of the calendar, but some of them need to recognize the change of pace they have to make, for example, to work on the infrastructure. This doesn’t mean changing the layout of the races. But the fans are coming more and more numerous with different needs and if you don’t give them what they deserve, it’s no longer historical, it’s a place out of context where we shouldn’t go”.