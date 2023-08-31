On the eve of the Monza weekend Stefano Domenicali took stock of the issues of the moment, starting right from the Italian Grand Prix, which, as per tradition, always walks a tightrope.

The CEO of Liberty Media explained what are the requirements required today to be able to look at the calendar without stress, suggesting that the game is very open as long as we respect what we promised.

Domenicali commented on the importance of Lewis Hamilton’s renewal, the news of the day, as well as Ferrari’s role in a Formula 1 that is shedding its skin. There is confidence in the financial regulation, no temptation to ‘balance of performance’ but an urgent problem to reduce the problems associated with wet racing.

Monza racetrack: overview of the track Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Monza, between present and future

“We have to thank the circuit managers, because after the numerous damages to the structures caused by bad weather in July, they were engaged in a race against time to be able to guarantee the conditions to be able to carry out the race weekend. It wasn’t obvious, we know that in August it’s not easy to be able to count on businesses, but the effort was considerable. As for the future, they confirmed to me that the necessary renovation work on the facility will begin after the end of the Grand Prix. It’s an important step, because next year it’s necessary to give a signal of improvement, the historicity of Monza is beyond question, but we also need to keep up with the times in terms of services, which must be in line with the prices paid by those who come to the racetrack. Within the next year we will have clear ideas about the future”.

The example of Zandvoort

“There are countries that have made huge investments, building infrastructure in line with their financial possibilities. But there are also other aspects that weigh on the evaluation of an event, and I think that in terms of entertainment what we saw last weekend in Zandvoort is a very good example. The way the audience was entertained was incredible.”

Imola and Monza

“There is one issue that will be addressed in the short term, and that is to understand the future of Formula 1 in Italy. We will have to understand if there are the resources to be able to keep two Grands Prix on the calendar, or if we will focus on just one. I want to thank Imola, because the organizers were ready to take a chance in a difficult moment like Covid, confirming that they lived up to the commitment made”.

Ticket prices

“We want to keep them stable. Even if today we have ‘sold out’ in most of the circuits we stop at, we want to give an important signal, so we asked to keep the current prices also in the future, without letting ourselves be tempted by increases”.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the yellow livery for Monza Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The influence of Ferrari

“There is an audience, such as Italy or in neighboring countries, which faithfully follows Ferrari. But there’s another global audience as well, and that’s changing. Just look at the color of the grandstands around the world and we see many differences compared to a few years ago, riders are influencing a new generation of enthusiasts a lot, with their personalities, openness on social media, and a sort of direct contact with the fanbase. Ferrari obviously remains an extraordinarily iconic team, and I personally hope they can return to the top soon. A competitive Ferrari helps the whole system, awakens fans who may have lost interest.”

Lewis Hamilton with George Russell: both have signed with Mercedes until 2025 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s renewal

“I’m very happy with Lewis’ decision, he’s an extraordinary driver and I think he has only one goal today: an eighth world title. I’m sure he feels in great shape, he has a lot of faith in the team and from a sporting point of view it’s nice to know he’s there. In addition, Lewis has been able to connect Formula 1 with such different worlds, for Formula 1 as a whole it is undoubtedly positive news.

Wet races and fenders

“Formula 1 is, and will remain, a single-seater championship with open wheels. However, there is an open discussion table, because we have never had as many wet races as in recent years, and the problem of visibility that the riders have in rainy conditions must be addressed. There are no grip problems, I think that in the future only one type of wet tire will suffice, at Zandvoort we saw the start with the intermediates and it worked, but the visibility problem remains. We will evaluate ‘mudguards’, systems that can limit the spray phenomenon, also evaluating the possibility of intervening on the diffuser outlet. It is an important issue, if we think of the public who come to watch a race, we must limit the possibility that a Grand Prix can be interrupted”.

Performance balance

“With the current single-seaters it is impossible to apply a BoP system, it is something that F1 has always avoided by embracing the logic of development, and I am convinced that it is right to guarantee the teams the possibility of being able to respond by working on their own cars. Personally I never reject any idea a priori, but the BoP is not a topic on the table, it resurfaces every now and then, but I repeat, I would like to see the teams react and operate even within the constraints of the budget cap”.

Trust the Budget cap

“We are in the second year of the Financial Regulation, and I want to be positive because I see positive elements. Financial stability has greatly increased the evaluation of the teams, but as always happens when a new and complex variable is introduced, the system needs to be equipped to manage it, and all the parties involved must be able to do so. Credibility passes through the guarantee that everything is controlled down to the smallest detail, and in the event of an infringement there must be an exemplary sporting punishment, a sanction that definitively discourages from breaking the rules”.

No MotoGP projects

“Liberty is a company that constantly looks to new investments, but right now, if there’s a plan that concerns the world of motorsport, my opinion is asked, and as far as I’m concerned, I can say that there’s no news”.