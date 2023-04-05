Future Monza, meeting between Salvini and Domenicali

Cordial and operational meeting at MIT between Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and manager Flavio Briatore, with video link of Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Sundays. The former team principal and the Minister of Transport discussed several issues, including of course that of the Italian Grand Prix, whose contract expires in 2025 but which has a far from certain future in F1.

Monza, other scheduled meetings

Salvini and Domenicali should update shortly with the aim of making the race safe, as confirmed by a note from the ministry.

Sticchi Damiani’s alarm

In recent weeks, the president of ACI Angelo Sticchi Damiani has expressed all his concern for the future of Monza, invoking economic aid: “We are facing a challenge, which is to go beyond 2025. I believe that Aci has made a crazy effort, but our balance sheet is starting to run into difficulties. Italy cannot fail to have its GP in Monza, but we have reached the limit“.

“We need someone to realize what happened and what is about to happen, because we can’t do it alone anymore. We have worked a miracle in having two races until 2025“, continued Sticchi Damiani. “It takes great optimism to think that after 2025 Italy can have two GPs. What we have to demonstrate to Domenicali and to F1 is that we are proceeding with seriousness and concreteness. We did what we had to do, now the rest is all done by procedures”.