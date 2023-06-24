Domenicali and the F1 of the future: the idea of ​​rotations

Stephen Sundays he doesn’t back down on his idea of ​​an F1 calendar for the future. The balance must revolve around a precise figure: 24 grand prix, moreover the maximum defined by the Concorde Agreement. A limit that the president of the Circus does not want to touch, not even in the face of ever-increasing requests for number and charm. In respect of each question, Domenicali nonetheless wishes to guarantee those with the appropriate requisites an at least “part-time” presence in Formula 1.

Considering that the richest proposals come from outside Europe, Domenicali’s idea is to alternate some appointments in the Old Continent, on the one hand to respect the annual limit of 24 GPs, on the other to give representation to everyone in the medium term . All while respecting geographical criteria: just as it will be difficult to have two races in Italy in the same year after 2025 (by the admission of ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani), the coexistence between the hypothetical Madrid GP and that of Montmeló also appears impossible.

Sunday’s words

“I think having both Madrid and Barcelona is not possible. We had two Spanish races until 2012 (Valencia and Montmeló, ed) but the business wasn’t that big at the time. Today we have a global calendar, less focused on the Old Continent. In Europe I expect to see races where the principle of rotation can be appliedbut not two events in one country in the same year“, these are Domenicali’s words.

“I don’t know yet which races will be rotated. There are already talks with some circuits and this is an aspect that we will formally clarify over the next two years“, he concluded. Among the events that could skip a few seasons are Monte-Carlo, Imola, Monza (contract expiring at the end of 2025), Silverstone (whose agreement expires at the end of next year) and Montmeló (expiring at the end of 2026). Spa-Francorchamps seems to be more solid, which in theory does not have a contract for the next World Championship but has begun to renew itself first of all: it is also a track that is not only iconic but also technical and one of the most appreciated by the drivers. The example of Spa was followed by Monza, which, however, will only start work after the grand prix on 3 September: the success of the appointment will be essential to ensure a solid and constant presence on the calendar in the coming years.