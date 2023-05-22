Despite F1’s dramatic rise in popularity under Liberty Media’s ownership, drivers, team executives and the media have objected to some aspects of the innovations introduced by the American giant.

Apart from some disapproval of the pre-race entertainment show in Miami, F1’s move to a sprint format over several weekends was not universally welcomed.

Recently, Max Verstappen suggested that if F1 continues to go the route of sprint racing as part of a major calendar expansion, he will need to consider his long-term future in F1.

But Domenicali, who helped lead the push for the introduction of sprint racing, thinks it’s wrong for individuals to criticize aspects of F1 that have helped make grands prix more popular and, inevitably, raise the popularity ratings of all the people involved.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Domenicali said: “I don’t want a society where people can’t say what they want. But sometimes drivers have to remember that they are part of a bigger picture. We mustn’t be selfish.”

“They are part of this sport and this business, which grows because we think broader. Sometimes getting out of our comfort zone is not easy, but we cannot be lazy or complacent, just as we can revise some specifics of the weekend format with the sprint at the end of the season, after having tried them on the six foreseen occasions. There will not be sprints every weekend”.

“But we have a new audience and we need to deliver value for money in every session, not let everyone go round and round for the sole benefit of the engineers and drivers.”

Statements from Verstappen, who questioned his future in F1 due to ideas such as the sprint race, made a lot of noise at the start of the year.

Domenicali denied rumors that the Dutchman would like to leave the series, having spoken to the Dutchman before the last race in Miami.

“I discussed with Max [prima dell’ultima gara di Miami]. She told me she loves this sport and what he is doing. He is world champion and is fighting for the third title. He was born in the car. I would say that he will probably stay longer than me. It’s not a problem,” added the Formula 1 CEO.