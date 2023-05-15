In Imola, at the historic Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit, from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May the engines of Formula 1 will be heard again, when the cars will take to the track for the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix .

An appointment which, after returning to the calendar in 2020 during the pandemic, has now become a regular stop in the world championship, thus bringing the fastest cars on the planet back to a track where historic pages of this sport have been written over the years.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix also represents an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the area, which has always had a deep bond with the racing world. If in the United States we can speak of Silicon Valley for the large tech companies, the Italian region can boast the title of “Motor Valley”, being the land of great brands of two and four wheels, great champions, innovation and knowledge, such as Ferrari , AlphaTauri, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara, to mention some of the most renowned names in the world.

Bologna, press conference for the presentation of the Imola GP F1 Photo by: ACI Sports

The 2022 edition was followed by 82.2 million viewers worldwide and, according to a JFC study, generated an economic return for the area of ​​over 274 million euros. For 2023, the goal is to repeat the good numbers of last year, also on the track: according to what was declared by the organizers, at least 160,000 spectators are expected on the track on the banks of the Santerno during the entire weekend, while tickets sold for race day exceeded 82%.

“We are proud to host the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix again this year in Imola. Not only a great sporting event, but also an absolute international showcase for the promotion of our territory, of the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and of the country, starting from the automotive supply chain, which here combines research, growth and good work, culture and passion. Thanks to the highest worldwide concentration of prestigious car and engine manufacturers, where the love for engines has deep roots and is linked to a future that is already a reality, if we think of the development of engines and vehicles with high performance and low ecological impact” , underlined Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Region.

The 2023 appointment also represents a special anniversary for the racetrack, which celebrates 70 years since its inauguration back in 1953. Important pages have been written on this track not only in Formula 1, but also in motorsport in general, having welcomed numerous categories over the years.

Press conference to present the Imola GP F1 Photo by: ACI Sports

A special stage also for the CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, born and raised right in the city on the banks of the Santerno: “This is a special edition because Imola is 70 years old. I was born and raised there and as a result it has a special place in my heart. But it is also the same for Formula 1, because this racetrack has written important pages in motorsport. My passion for racing was born there”, explained Domenicali in a video message during the press conference to present the event.

In 2022 Imola was one of the three rounds of the championship where the weekend was held in the sprint race format, while this year a new qualifying format will debut on an experimental basis in which the riders will be able to complete their attempts only with the compounds prescribed by the regulation according to the round in which they take part. An aspect that Domenicali wanted to highlight and which adds to the activities planned by the racetrack to welcome the fans.

“It’s a historic venue but like everything in Formula 1, the circuit is being renewed and improved. This year will host a new qualifying format in which the drivers will have to use hard tires in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3. This will make the qualifying day even more interesting. It will be a great party on and off the track. With a Fanzone full of fantastic activities and with the welcome that Emilia-Romagna can give. So happy 70th birthday in Imola. I can’t wait to go back,” added Domenicali.